District 11 volleyball all-stars announced – Times News Online

The District All-Star teams have been released, and Times News area Athletes were recognized across all four classes with selections.

Marian’s Julia Meiss was selected as the MVP in Class 1A. Megan Paisley and Abbey Kluck were also named to the First Team for the Fillies, who won the District 11 Class 1A title for the third year in a row this past season.

Jim Thorpe had three players named to the First Team in Class 2A, in Maggy Hallihan, Brianna Snisky and Brooke Mitzen. Panther Valley’s Riley McArdle and Morgan Orsulak were also selected to the First Team in Class 2A.

Parkland’s Elena Pursell was named the MVP in Class 4A.

There was no MVP selected in either Class 2A or 3A.

A full list of selections in all four classes is below.

2022 District 11 Volleyball Teams

Class 4A

MVP

Class 4A – Elena Pursell (Sr., Parkland, Middle Hitter)

FIRST TEAM

Scarlett Jago (Sr., Parkland, Libero), Sydney Houchens (Sr., Liberty, Outside Hitter), Ava Adamson (Sr., Parkland, Outside Hitter), Courtney Shire (Sr., Liberty, Libero), Maggie Smith (Jr. ., Parkland, Setter)

SECOND TEAM

Lora Flynn (Jr., Liberty, Setter), Bailey Corrigan (So., Liberty, Outside Hitter), Abigail Schweitzer (Sr., Emmaus, Outside Hitter), Hannah Horvath (Sr., Emmaus, Libero), Payton Reuber (Sr. ., Northampton, Middle Hitter), Lyla Arfanella (Sr., Nazareth, Outside Hitter)

HONORABLE MENTION

Lexi Womack (Jr., Pleasant Valley, Outside Hitter), Morgan Hughes (Sr., Northampton, Libero), Olivia Keckler (Jr., Easton, Setter/Outside Hitter), Chayce Perna (Sr., Emmaus, Setter), Samantha Mikulski (Jr., Freedom, Libero), Molly Hughes (Sr., Northampton, Setter), Alivia Klipp (Sr., PM West, Outside Hitter), Breelyn Bender (Jr., Nazareth, Middle Blocker), Alexis Hoyer (Sr. ., Southern Lehigh, Outside Hitter), Avery Tatasciore (Sr., Southern Lehigh, Outside Hitter), Diana Fuentes (So., Dieruff, Outside Hitter), Naomi Nebiyou (Sr., Northampton, Outside Hitter), Keona Spooner (Jr. ., Whitehall, Middle Blocker)

Class 3A

FIRST TEAM

Kyla Rodriguez (Sr., Becahi, Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker), Alice Frank (Sr., Becahi, Setter), Anna Quinn (So., ACC, Outside Hitter), Eily Painter (Jr., Pottsville, Libero), Maeve McNamara (Jr., ACC, Libero), Sasha Dudley (Sr., PM East, Middle Hitter)

SECOND TEAM

Jodi Hewitt (Sr., Becahi, Outside Hitter), Eve Binder (Sr., ACC, Setter), Rosalind Gergely (Jr., Blue Mountain, Setter/Outside Hitter), Vanessa Amrick (Sr., Becahi, Libero), Amelia Michener (Jr., ACC, Defensive Specialist), Elizabeth Trump (Jr., ACC, Middle Blocker)

HONORABLE MENTION

Jenna Breininger (Sr., Northwestern, Opposite), Brooke Dwane (Sr., Northwestern, Libero), Lorah Thomas (So., Lehighton, Middle Hitter), Lily Kershner (Sr., Lehighton, Middle Hitter), Monica Rizzolo (Sr. ., PM East, Outside Hitter), Sofia Zablackis (Sr., PM East, Middle Hitter).

Class 2A

FIRST TEAM

Maggy Hallihan (Jr., Jim Thorpe, Setter), Brianna Snisky (So., Jim Thorpe, Middle Hitter), Brooke Mitzen (So., Jim Thorpe, Outside Hitter), Riley McArdle (Jr., Panther Valley, Outside Hitter) , Morgan Orsulak (Fr., Panther Valley, Setter/Middle Blocker), Carly Campbell (Jr., Notre Dame, Setter/Middle Hitter), Analia Claros (Jr., Notre Dame, Middle Hitter), Kailen Felty (Sr., Pine Grove, Middle Hitter), Domani Collazo (So., Pine Grove, Middle Hitter)

SECOND TEAM

Natalie Vermillion (So., Panther Valley, Outside Hitter), Adriana Diaz-Madina (Sr., Executive Charter, Middle Hitter/Setter), Kaitlyn Koury (Sr., Minersville, Outside Hitter), Liz Stawicki (Sr., Notre Dame , Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist), Tanae Frey (Sr., Pine Grove, Outside Hitter)

Class 1A

MVP

Julia Meiss (Jr., Marian Catholic, Setter)

FIRST TEAM

Megan Paisley (Sr., Marian Catholic, Outside Hitter), Abbey Kluck (Jr., Marian Catholic, Outside Hitter), Arienna Sherman (Jr., Nativity, Middle Hitter), Emma Bolich (Sr., Nativity, Outside Hitter), Kamryn Klinger (Jr., Tri-Valley, Libero), Caylin Blashock (So., Mahanoy Area, Middle Hitter)

SECOND TEAM

Jenna Goff (Sr., Marian Catholic, Opposite), Abby Dudash (Sr., Mahanoy Area, Libero), Bella Bartashus (Sr., Nativity, Opposite), Brit Rice (Sr., Tri-Valley, Outside Hitter), Carly Honus (So., Mahanoy Area, Setter), Becky Heid (Salem Christian Academy, Middle Hitter)