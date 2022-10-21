District 10 high school soccer playoff begins Monday with Class 2A

The two-week grind of the District 10 soccer Playoffs is set to begin on Monday with first-round games in Class 2A for boys and girls.

The action starts with doubleheaders at Meadville and Titusville on Monday. Slippery Rock plays North East at 5:30 pm in 2A girls followed by General McLane and Hickory in 2A boys at 7:30 pm at Meadville. The Titusville doubleheader includes Harbor Creek against Grove City at 5:30 pm in 2A girls and Grove City against Franklin at 7:30 pm in 2A boys.

The Class 1A boys and girls quarterfinals are Tuesday with a tripleheader at Titusville High School and a doubleheader at Meadville High School.

The first two D-10 Champions will be crowned Wednesday as McDowell and Erie play a doubleheader at the Hagerty Family Events Center with the girls at 5:30 pm and boys at 7:30 pm for the Class 4A titles. Warren is automatically the Class 3A girls soccer Champion with every other 3A team opting out, and the 3A boys title between Cathedral Prep and Meadville will be scheduled at a later date.

District 10 boys soccer Playoffs

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

At Titusville High School

3 Mercer vs. 6 Eisenhower, 5:30 p.m

At Meadville High School

4 Iroquois vs. 5 Sharpsville, 6 p.m

Semifinals

Thursday

Sites, times to be determined

1 Seneca vs. Sharpsville-Iroquois Winner

2 Wilmington vs. Mercer-Eisenhower Winner

Championship

Nov. 1

Class 2A

First round

Monday

At Titusville High School

8 Grove City vs. 9 Franklin, 7:30 p.m

At Meadville High School

7 General McLane vs. 10 Hickory, 7:30 p.m

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Sites, times to be determined

1 Fairview vs. Grove City-Franklin Winner

4 North East vs. 5 Harbor Creek

2 Mercyhurst Prep vs. General McLane-Hickory Winner

3 Slippery Rock vs. 6 Warren

Semifinals

October 31

Championship

Nov. 3

Class 3A

Championship

Date, site, time TBA

Cathedral Prep vs. Meadville

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday

At HFEC

McDowell vs. Erie, 7:30 p.m

District 10 girls soccer Playoffs

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday

At Meadville High School

4 Wilmington vs. 5 Cambridge Springs, 8 p.m

At Titusville High School

3 Seneca vs. 6 Eisenhower, 3:30 p.m

2 Mercer vs. 7 Girard, 7:30 p.m

Semifinals

Thursday

Sites, times to be determined

1 Mercyhurst Prep vs. Wilmington-Cambridge Springs Winner

Mercer-Girard Winner vs. Seneca-Eisenhower Winner

Championship

Nov. 1

Class 2A

First round

Monday

At Meadville High School

8 Slippery Rock vs. 9 North East

At Titusville High School

7 Harbor Creek vs. 10 Grove City, 5:30 p.m

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Sites, times to be determined

1 Fort LeBoeuf vs. Slippery Rock-North East Winner

4 Hickory vs. 5 Conneaut

2 Cathedral Prep vs. Harbor Creek-Grove City Winner

3 General McLane vs. 6 Fairview

Semifinals

October 31

Championship

Nov. 3

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday

At HFEC

1 McDowell vs. 2 Erie, 5:30 p.m

Note: Warren is the District 10 Class 3A Champion after several teams opted out of the playoffs. The teams in the PIAA subregional also opted out, advancing Warren to the PIAA first round.

