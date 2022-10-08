District 10 high school football Week 7 live scores and Highlights

Check back often on Friday nights this season for updates from the best Erie-area football games. Download the GoErie app for on-the-go access.

Finals

Titusville 43, Maplewood 6

22 General McLane, 19 Wilmington

Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14

Eisenhower 35, Saegertown 18

Seneca 57, Franklin 3

McDowell 49, Meadville 19

Fort LeBoeuf 28, Harbor Creek 17

Sharon 20, Slippery Rock 6

Fairview 27, Girard 24 Michael Gennuso walk-off 36-yard field goal!

Oil City 38, Hollidaysburg 21

Warren 12, Mercyhurst Prep 0

Corry 32, North East 12

Hickory 24, Grove City 14

Greenville 50, Iroquois 0

Farrell 48, Sharpsville 7

Cathedral Prep 55, Benedictine (Ohio) 7

Northwestern 20, Conneaut 0

McDowell dominating Meadville

7:32 left: McDowell 49, Meadville 12 Bobby Blue TD run

Fairview and Girard coming down to the end

Mid 4th: Eisenhower 35, Saegertown 18

Early 4th: Connor McChesney TD run Fort LeBoeuf 28, Harbor Creek 17

Mid 4th: Jaxon Covell TD run Titusville 36, Maplewood 6

After 3: Hickory 24, Grove City 14

Early 4th Sharon 20, Slippery Rock 6

2nd half Seneca 57, Franklin 3

Ryan Miller tied the school record

3rd: Seneca 50, Franklin 0

Ryan Miller up to 128 points this season which ties the school record

After 3: Sharon 13, Slippery Rock 6

Ben Moore to Ray Jackson and McDowell is cruising up 42-12 in Meadville in the third.

After 3: Corry 13, North East 12

After 3

After 3: Titusville 29, Maplewood 6

After 3: Eisenhower 35, Saegertown 12

After 3: Fort LeBoeuf 21, Harbor Creek 17

General McLane pulling away

The Lancers lead Wilmington 14-0 Midway through the third quarter.

Aiden Lesik TD run and Fort LeBoeuf has rallied for a 21-17 lead in the third.

Hickory and Grove City in a battle

Titusville with a big play

Kameron Mong 74 yard TD run as Titusville leads Maplewood 22-6 early in the third

Mid 3rd: Eisenhower 28, Saegertown 6

Early 3rd: Harbor Creek 17, Fort LeBoeuf 14 Leuschen TD run

Early 3rd: Sharon 13, Slippery Rock 6

Hickory 21, Grove City 7 10:12 3rd

McDowell dominating in Meadville

McDowell leads Meadville 35-12 approaching Halftime after an Artis Simmons TD run

Dajour Hollingsworth with his 5th TD! Cathedral Prep leads Benedictine 48-7 mid 2nd

Halftime: Farrell 20, Sharpsville 7

Halftime: Lakeview 21, Cambridge Springs 7

Halftime: Seneca 43, Franklin 0

Halftime scores

Halftime: Eisenhower 21, Saegertown 6

Halftime: Harbor Creek 17, Fort LeBoeuf 7

Halftime: Warren 12, Mercyhurst Prep 0

Halftime: Sharon 7, Slippery Rock 6

Halftime: Oil City 16, Hollidaysburg 14

Dajoure Hollingsworth having a game for Prep

The running back scores his fourth TD on an 85-yard run. He is getting most of the touches with standout Suhtaun Lewis out with an injury.

Halftime: Northwestern 20, Conneaut 0 Lloyd Fountain with 3 TD passes for the Wildcats

Hickory 14, Grove City 7 late 2nd

Late 2nd: Greenville 43, Iroquois 0

Ben Moore again! 28-6 McDowell over Meadville late in the 2nd quarter.

Seabury to Buscemi gives Seneca a 29-0 lead on Franklin

Oil City leads Hollidaysburg 17-3 in the second

General McLane leads in Wilmington

Dylan Sheeder scores on a TD run to give the Lancers a 7-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter

Hickory leads Grove City 13-0 late 2nd

Harbor Creek Shocking Fort LeBoeuf

Brandon Konieczki 32-yard field goal Harbor Creek 17, Fort LeBoeuf 0 in the 2nd

Early 2nd: Titusville 14, Maplewood 6

After 1: Farrell 12, Sharpsville 0

McDowell 21, Meadville 6 early 2nd

Early 2nd: Sharon 7, Slippery Rock 6

After 1: Seneca 22, Frankin 0

Late 1st: McDowell 14, Meadville 6 Khalon Simmons TD run

Early 2nd: Titusville 7, Maplewood 6

Early 2nd: Eisenhower 20, Saegertown 6

After 1: Hickory 7, Grove City 0

Cathedral Prep 27, Benedictine 0 mid 1st Dajoure Hollingsworth 2 TD runs in place of Suhtaun Lewis

After 1

Warren 6, Mercyhurst Prep 0

Fairview 7, Girard 6

Titusville 7, Maplewood 0

North East, Fairview Strike back

Harbor Creek, Cathedral Prep Rolling

Harbor Creek leads Fort LeBoeuf 14-0 in the first quarter.

Eisenhower goes up 13-6 in Saegertown.

Cathedral Prep leads Benedictine 21-0 in the first.

Ryan Miller 80-yard TD run to give Seneca a 15-0 lead over Franklin.

McDowell leads Meadville by two touchdowns

Christian Santiago with a TD run as McDowell is Rolling up 14-0 on Meadville in the first.

Titusville leads Maplewood 7-0 and Seneca leads Franklin 8-0

Early scoring

Heath Betza 49-yard TD pass to Samuel Brady to give Harbor Creek a 6-0 lead over Fort LeBoeuf in the first.

Eisenhower with a 41-yard TD pass 6-0 over Saegertown in the first before the Panthers score on a Zirkle TD pass.

Prep leads Benedictine 14-0 on a Wakeem Page 50-yard TD run and Page blocked punt return

Artis Simmons TD run early as McDowell leads Meadville

Girard leads Fairview 6-0 in the first

Mason Savitz with a 31 yd TD catch for Corry. Beavers take a 7-0 lead, 6:33 left 1st Q

Kylon Wilson TD run to give Farrell a 6-0 lead on Sharpsville

Ryan Miller TD run as Seneca leads Franklin 6-0

Bahm makes history

On the first play of the game, David Bahm became the all-time passer in Mercyhurst Prep history. They passed Nick Evanoff’s record of 2,560 career passing yards.

District 10 football Week 7 schedule

Friday

Region 1

Cambridge Springs at Lakeview, 7 p.m

Reynolds 2, Cochranton 0 (forfeit win)

Region 3

Hickory at Grove City, 7 p.m

Sharon at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m

Farrell at Sharpsville (at West Middlesex), 7 p.m

Region 5

North East at Corry, 7 p.m

Girard at Fairview, 7 p.m

Fort LeBoeuf at Harbor Creek, 7 p.m

Non-region

Benedictine (Ohio) at Cathedral Prep (Dollinger Field), 7 p.m

Warren at Mercyhurst Prep (Mercyhurst University), 7 p.m

General McLane at Wilmington, 7 p.m

McDowell at Meadville, 7 p.m

Maplewood at Titusville, 7 p.m

Saegertown at Eisenhower, 7 p.m

Iroquois at Greenville, 7 p.m

Conneaut at Northwestern, 7 p.m

Franklin at Seneca, 7 p.m

Oil City at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m

Saturday

Region 1

Kennedy Catholic at Mercer, 7 p.m

Non-region

St. Francis (New York) at Erie High (Veterans Stadium), 4 p.m

Bye: Union City