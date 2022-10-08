District 10 high school football Week 7 live scores and Highlights
Finals
Titusville 43, Maplewood 6
22 General McLane, 19 Wilmington
Lakeview 41, Cambridge Springs 14
Eisenhower 35, Saegertown 18
Seneca 57, Franklin 3
McDowell 49, Meadville 19
Fort LeBoeuf 28, Harbor Creek 17
Sharon 20, Slippery Rock 6
Fairview 27, Girard 24 Michael Gennuso walk-off 36-yard field goal!
Oil City 38, Hollidaysburg 21
Warren 12, Mercyhurst Prep 0
Corry 32, North East 12
Hickory 24, Grove City 14
Greenville 50, Iroquois 0
Farrell 48, Sharpsville 7
Cathedral Prep 55, Benedictine (Ohio) 7
Northwestern 20, Conneaut 0
McDowell dominating Meadville
7:32 left: McDowell 49, Meadville 12 Bobby Blue TD run
Fairview and Girard coming down to the end
More updates
Mid 4th: Eisenhower 35, Saegertown 18
Early 4th: Connor McChesney TD run Fort LeBoeuf 28, Harbor Creek 17
Mid 4th: Jaxon Covell TD run Titusville 36, Maplewood 6
After 3: Hickory 24, Grove City 14
Early 4th Sharon 20, Slippery Rock 6
2nd half Seneca 57, Franklin 3
Ryan Miller tied the school record
3rd: Seneca 50, Franklin 0
Ryan Miller up to 128 points this season which ties the school record
After 3: Sharon 13, Slippery Rock 6
Ben Moore to Ray Jackson and McDowell is cruising up 42-12 in Meadville in the third.
After 3: Corry 13, North East 12
After 3
After 3: Titusville 29, Maplewood 6
After 3: Eisenhower 35, Saegertown 12
After 3: Fort LeBoeuf 21, Harbor Creek 17
General McLane pulling away
The Lancers lead Wilmington 14-0 Midway through the third quarter.
Aiden Lesik TD run and Fort LeBoeuf has rallied for a 21-17 lead in the third.
Hickory and Grove City in a battle
Titusville with a big play
Kameron Mong 74 yard TD run as Titusville leads Maplewood 22-6 early in the third
Mid 3rd: Eisenhower 28, Saegertown 6
Early 3rd: Harbor Creek 17, Fort LeBoeuf 14 Leuschen TD run
Early 3rd: Sharon 13, Slippery Rock 6
Hickory 21, Grove City 7 10:12 3rd
McDowell dominating in Meadville
McDowell leads Meadville 35-12 approaching Halftime after an Artis Simmons TD run
Dajour Hollingsworth with his 5th TD! Cathedral Prep leads Benedictine 48-7 mid 2nd
Halftime: Farrell 20, Sharpsville 7
Halftime: Lakeview 21, Cambridge Springs 7
Halftime: Seneca 43, Franklin 0
Halftime scores
Halftime: Eisenhower 21, Saegertown 6
Halftime: Harbor Creek 17, Fort LeBoeuf 7
Halftime: Warren 12, Mercyhurst Prep 0
Halftime: Sharon 7, Slippery Rock 6
Halftime: Oil City 16, Hollidaysburg 14
Dajoure Hollingsworth having a game for Prep
The running back scores his fourth TD on an 85-yard run. He is getting most of the touches with standout Suhtaun Lewis out with an injury.
Halftime: Northwestern 20, Conneaut 0 Lloyd Fountain with 3 TD passes for the Wildcats
Hickory 14, Grove City 7 late 2nd
Late 2nd: Greenville 43, Iroquois 0
More updates
Ben Moore again! 28-6 McDowell over Meadville late in the 2nd quarter.
Seabury to Buscemi gives Seneca a 29-0 lead on Franklin
Oil City leads Hollidaysburg 17-3 in the second
General McLane leads in Wilmington
Dylan Sheeder scores on a TD run to give the Lancers a 7-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter
Hickory leads Grove City 13-0 late 2nd
Harbor Creek Shocking Fort LeBoeuf
Brandon Konieczki 32-yard field goal Harbor Creek 17, Fort LeBoeuf 0 in the 2nd
Early 2nd: Titusville 14, Maplewood 6
After 1: Farrell 12, Sharpsville 0
McDowell 21, Meadville 6 early 2nd
More updates
Early 2nd: Sharon 7, Slippery Rock 6
After 1: Seneca 22, Frankin 0
Late 1st: McDowell 14, Meadville 6 Khalon Simmons TD run
Early 2nd: Titusville 7, Maplewood 6
Early 2nd: Eisenhower 20, Saegertown 6
After 1: Hickory 7, Grove City 0
Cathedral Prep 27, Benedictine 0 mid 1st Dajoure Hollingsworth 2 TD runs in place of Suhtaun Lewis
After 1
Warren 6, Mercyhurst Prep 0
Fairview 7, Girard 6
Titusville 7, Maplewood 0
North East, Fairview Strike back
Harbor Creek, Cathedral Prep Rolling
Harbor Creek leads Fort LeBoeuf 14-0 in the first quarter.
Eisenhower goes up 13-6 in Saegertown.
Cathedral Prep leads Benedictine 21-0 in the first.
Ryan Miller 80-yard TD run to give Seneca a 15-0 lead over Franklin.
McDowell leads Meadville by two touchdowns
Christian Santiago with a TD run as McDowell is Rolling up 14-0 on Meadville in the first.
Titusville leads Maplewood 7-0 and Seneca leads Franklin 8-0
Early scoring
Heath Betza 49-yard TD pass to Samuel Brady to give Harbor Creek a 6-0 lead over Fort LeBoeuf in the first.
Eisenhower with a 41-yard TD pass 6-0 over Saegertown in the first before the Panthers score on a Zirkle TD pass.
Prep leads Benedictine 14-0 on a Wakeem Page 50-yard TD run and Page blocked punt return
Artis Simmons TD run early as McDowell leads Meadville
Girard leads Fairview 6-0 in the first
Mason Savitz with a 31 yd TD catch for Corry. Beavers take a 7-0 lead, 6:33 left 1st Q
Kylon Wilson TD run to give Farrell a 6-0 lead on Sharpsville
Ryan Miller TD run as Seneca leads Franklin 6-0
Bahm makes history
On the first play of the game, David Bahm became the all-time passer in Mercyhurst Prep history. They passed Nick Evanoff’s record of 2,560 career passing yards.
District 10 football Week 7 schedule
Friday
Region 1
Cambridge Springs at Lakeview, 7 p.m
Reynolds 2, Cochranton 0 (forfeit win)
Region 3
Hickory at Grove City, 7 p.m
Sharon at Slippery Rock, 7 p.m
Farrell at Sharpsville (at West Middlesex), 7 p.m
Region 5
North East at Corry, 7 p.m
Girard at Fairview, 7 p.m
Fort LeBoeuf at Harbor Creek, 7 p.m
Non-region
Benedictine (Ohio) at Cathedral Prep (Dollinger Field), 7 p.m
Warren at Mercyhurst Prep (Mercyhurst University), 7 p.m
General McLane at Wilmington, 7 p.m
McDowell at Meadville, 7 p.m
Maplewood at Titusville, 7 p.m
Saegertown at Eisenhower, 7 p.m
Iroquois at Greenville, 7 p.m
Conneaut at Northwestern, 7 p.m
Franklin at Seneca, 7 p.m
Oil City at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m
Saturday
Region 1
Kennedy Catholic at Mercer, 7 p.m
Non-region
St. Francis (New York) at Erie High (Veterans Stadium), 4 p.m
Bye: Union City