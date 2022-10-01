District 10 high school football Week 6 live results and Highlights

Join the GoErie.com sports Writers for scoring updates, Highlights and videos from Friday night’s Week 6 football games around District 10 including McDowell versus Cathedral Prep.

General McLane 28, Harbor Creek 14

The Lancers’ Dylan Sheeder added a 23-yard touchdown run to compliment his 56-yard scoring pass during the first half.

Fairview 27, Corry 7

The Beavers have the ball at their own 30-yard line late in the third quarter.

Seneca 67, Iroquois 0

Ryan Miller rumbles 71 yards to end the Bobcats’ latest possession.

Fort LeBoeuf 22, Girard 7

Justin Leuschen expands the lead for the Bison Midway through the third quarter via his 4-yard touchdown run.

Halftime: Euclid (Ohio) 19, Erie High 0

That game is taking place in Suburban Cleveland.

Cathedral Prep 38, McDowell 0

The Ramblers’ Cole Constable accounted for their latest three points with his 26-yard field goal.

Fairview 24, Corry 7

The Tigers kicked off to start the second half.

Halftime: Lakeview 21, Cochranton 14

Halftime: Mercer 21, Maplewood 7

Halftime: Slippery Rock 20, Hickory 13

Halftime: Farrell 24, Wilmington 0

That would be a statement win for the Steelers.

Halftime: Sharpsville 28, Sharon 24

Seneca 60, Iroquois 0

Nolan Seabury with his sixth touchdown as the Bobcats’ quarterback.

Cambridge Springs 21, Saegertown 13

The Blue Devils expanded on their Halftime lead with a blocked punt return for a touchdown.

Halftime: General McLane 21, Harbor Creek 14

The teams combined for their five touchdowns over the game’s first 14 minutes, and then none of its next eight.

Seneca 54, Iroquois 0

Ryan Miller, and not Nolan Seabury, scored the Bobcats’ latest touchdown.

Halftime: Cathedral Prep 35, McDowell 0

RJ Roberts capped the Ramblers’ major first half with his 39-yard interception return.

Halftime: Eisenhower 21, Mercyhurst Prep 7

The Knights scored their third touchdown during the last minute of the first half.

Halftime: Fort LeBoeuf 16, Girard 7

The Bison recorded a safety late in the first half when they tackled Zach Lowe in the YellowJackets’ end zone.

Fairview 24, Corry 7

The Tigers’ Michael Gennuso easily converts his 30-yard field attempt late in the first half.

Seneca 47, Iroquois 0

Bobcats quarterback Nolan Seabury calls his own number for a 1-yard sneak across the Braves’ goal line.

Eisenhower 13, Mercyhurst Prep 7

The host Knights are less than 60 seconds away from taking their lead into halftime.

Fairview 21, Corry 7

The Tigers recovered a Beavers’ fumble with just over five minutes left in the first half.

Seneca 41, Iroquois 0

The Bobcats’ Nolan Seabury continues a mammoth first-half performance with his latest touchdown, a 4-yard run. If the hosts’ maintain their 35-plus lead at the break, the Mercy rule will go into effect for the second half.

Cathedral Prep 14, McDowell 0

The Ramblers lead with 8:48 left in the first half. McDowell posted a Twitter photo of Penn State football Coach James Franklin standing at field level in Veterans Stadium.

Seneca 34, Iroquois 0

The Bobcats hibernated in the Braves’ end zone five times during the first quarter.

General McLane 21, Harbor Creek 14

A Shootout at Linden Field, as each team scored 14 points during the first quarter. The Lancers took their latest lead when Dylan Sheeder connected with Kyle Birkmire on a 56-yard scoring pass less than two minutes into the second quarter.

Seneca 34, Iroquois 0

Nolan Seabury’s latest touchdown, this time a 21-yard pass to Colin Libra, has the Bobcats one point away from the Mercy rule being invoked for the second half.

Fort LeBoeuf 14, Girard 0

Bison quarterback Conner McChesney ran for their first touchdown in the first quarter and completed a 21-yard pass to Ray Wasiela for the second during the second.

Seneca 27, Iroquois 0

The Bobcats’ Nolan Seabury, to use a hockey term, has a hat trick with his third rushing touchdown. The latest was a 7-yarder. Seneca’s defense followed its own score, a 49-yard interception return.

Cambridge Springs 7, Saegertown 0

The Blue Devils lead the Rival Panthers with roughly four minutes left in the first quarter.

Farrell 3, Wilmington 0

The Steelers’ field goal has them up with roughly three minutes left in the first quarter.

Hickory 6, Slippery Rock 0

The Hornets’ Will Acrie returned a punt 62 yards for the game’s opening points at 7:19 of the first quarter.

Fairview 7, Corry 0

The Tigers’ Charles Chevalier, before a Homecoming crowd, went off-tackle right and then weaved through the Beavers’ secondary for a 47-yard touchdown run.

Seneca 13, Iroquois 0

Nolan Seabury scores again, this time on a 21-yard run. Also this time, the Bobcats missed their point-after attempt.

Seneca 7, Iroquois 0

The Bobcats’ Nolan Seabury scores on a 42-yard run.

District 10 football Week 6 schedule

Friday

Region 1

Saegertown at Cambridge Springs, 7 p.m

Lakeview at Cochranton, 7 p.m

Mercer at Maplewood, 7 p.m

Region 2

Mercyhurst Prep at Eisenhower, 7 p.m

Iroquois at Seneca, 7 p.m

Northwestern at Union City, 7 p.m

Region 3

Slippery Rock at Hickory, 7 p.m

Sharpsville at Sharon, 7 p.m

Wilmington at Farrell, 7 p.m

Region 4

Conneaut at Titusville, 7 p.m

Warren at Franklin, 7 p.m

Meadville at Oil City, 7 p.m

Region 5

Corry at Fairview, 7 p.m

Fort LeBoeuf at Girard, 7 p.m

Harbor Creek at General McLane, 7 p.m

Region 6

McDowell at Cathedral Prep (Veterans Stadium), 7 p.m

Non-region

Conneaut (Ohio) at North East, 7 p.m

Erie High at Euclid (Ohio), 7 p.m

Saturday

Region 1

Reynolds at Kennedy Catholic, 2 p.m

Region 3

Grove City at Greenville, 7 p.m

