District 1 Volleyball Coaches Association Awards | News, Sports, Jobs

The Ohio High School District 1 Volleyball Coaches Association has selected their All-District honorees for the 2022 season. Below is the complete list of the District 1 Athletes earning honors.

Division I

Player of the Year: Jocelyn Jourdan (Austintown Fitch)

Coach of the Year: Justin Sanford (Lakeside)

First Team

Jocelyn Jourdan (Austintown Fitch), Rylie Simons (Austintown Fitch), Chrisjeily Rodriguez (Lakeside), Halle Chase (Lakeside)

Second Team

Afton Roby (Austintown Fitch), Cami Goske (Boardman), Andi Mlckovsky (Lakeside)

Honorable Mention

Kylie Folkwein (Austintown Fitch), Gia Triveri (Boardman), Tess Collins (Lakeside)

Division II

Player of the Year: Lauren Pallone (Girard)

Coach of the Year: Dan McKinstry (East Liverpool)

First Team

Peyton Roberts (Beaver Local), Parker Wilkins (Canfield), Kyia White (East Liverpool), Faith Grafton (East Liverpool), Lauren Pallone (Girard), Bree Latell (Girard), Courtney Clark (Howland), Remingtyn Ryan (Jefferson) , Chloe O’Rourke (Jefferson), Trinity Lamb (Ursuline), Claire Brunner (West Branch), Ragan Greeneisen (West Branch)

Second Team

Aleia Evanko (Beaver Local), Abby Muckelroy (Canfield), Dalani Ice (East Liverpool), Sydney Park (Geneva), Bailey Walters (Girard), Sianna Dykes (Howland), Lauren Komorek (Hubbard), Helaina Edgar (Jefferson), Kelly Peplowski (Ursuline), Adele Peters (West Branch)

Honorable Mention

Emma Joseph (Beaver Local), Riley Kinkade (Canfield), Kenzie Headley (East Liverpool), Gianna DeLuca (Geneva), Allison Durkin (Girard), Alyssa Massucci (Howland), Peyton Slovesko (Hubbard), Sara Stone (Jefferson), Zoie Reid (Salem), Mickayla Taaffe (Struthers), Lourden DiNardo (Ursuline), Hannah Rush (West Branch)

Division III

Player of the Year: Tara Lytle (Lakeview)

Coach of the Year: Alisha Auer (Crestview)

First Team

Kendall Brunn (Campbell Memorial), Avery Clay (Champion), Ellie Jackson (Columbiana), Grace Auer (Crestview), Abbey Emch (Crestview), Rylee McDonough (LaBrae), Tara Lytle (Lakeview), Maggie Pavlansky (Lakeview), Faith Schneider (Mineral Ridge), Samantha Aulet (Mineral Ridge), Sarah Forsyth (Poland), Maria Primavera (South Range), Grace Knight (United)

Second Team

Lauren Shingledecker (Brookfield), Carla Ramirez Ortiz (Campbell Memorial), Maria Fire (Cardinal Mooney), Kennedy Caldwell (Champion), Ava Heinrich (Columbiana), Alaina Auer (Crestview), Emily Downey (Crestview), Vada Allen (LaBrae) , Reagan Price (Lakeview), Lexi Muck (Liberty), Ava Hulett (Mineral Ridge), Olivia Booth (Mineral Ridge), Morgan Bailey (Poland), Saige Payne (Pymatuning Valley), Jamie Feren (South Range), Grayson Kidder ( United)

Honorable Mention

Cailey Wellman (Brookfield), Cyra Cross (Campbell Memorial), Abby Mitchell (Cardinal Mooney), Callisto Ridgeway (Champion), Cameron Perkins (Columbiana), Meredith Hart (Crestview), Makayla Hopes (Grand Valley), Kalayah Bradley (LaBrae) , Maddie Bayus (Lakeview), Mia Parker (Liberty), Gianna Paris (Mineral Ridge), Katie McDonald (Poland), Mae Struna (Pymatuning Valley), Madison Dado (South Range), Zoee Smith (United)

Division IV

Player of the Year: Presley Stokes (Wellsville)

Coach of the Year: Kaitlyn Christlieb (Bloomfield)

Senior State Rep: Payton Fleischer (Maplewood)

First Team

Sarah Betts (Badger), Hannah Betts (Badger), Hannah Warner (Bloomfield), Morgan Charlton (Bristol), Mia Lee (East Palestine), Mia Greco (Jackson Milton), Payton Fleischer (Maplewood), Maria Rasile (McDonald), Gianna Costantino (McDonald), Rylee Mellott (Southern Local), Ashley Shroades (Southern Local), Baelyn Brungard (Springfield), Presley Stokes (Wellsville), Alana Amato (Wellsville), Alyvia Hughes (Western Reserve), Lisa Eichert (Western Reserve )

Second Team

Gabriella Miller (Badger), Abigail Foster (Bloomfield), Kaylee Burns (Bristol), Mia Russomanno (Chalker), Mackenzie Parker (East Palestine), Lauren Miasek (Heartland Christian), Paige Grope (Jackson Milton), Hannah Myers (JFK) , Eliza Baker (Lisbon), Hadassah Rivera (Lowellville), Lauren Sierra (McDonald), Natalee Albert (Newton Falls), Blake Thomas (Sebring), Kya McCulley (Southern Local), Sami McKim (Springfield), Aubri Ramsey (Wellsville) , Bella Poppelriter (Wellsville), Raelynn Meyer (Western Reserve)

Honorable Mention

Hallie Myers (Badger), Madelyn Koon (Bloomfield), Megan King (Bristol), Julia Krukowski (Chalker), Elle Berger (East Palestine), Sophia Stewart (Heartland Christian), Grace Johns (Jackson Milton), Isabella Mauro (JFK) , Ella Gregorino (Leetonia), Madison Marriner (Lisbon), Aryana Romano (Lowellville), Emma Harris (Maplewood), Gianna Toto (Mathews), Grace Bundy (McDonald), Danielle Drake (Newton Falls), Alexa Cruz (Sebring), Olivia Kerns (Southern Local), Jameka Brungard (Springfield), DiAndra Tensley (Valley Christian), Brooke Hackney (Wellsville), Angelina Cappabianca (Western Reserve)

The District 1 Senior All Star games will be held at 2 and 3 pm on Nov. 13 at Beaver Local High School.