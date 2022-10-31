Display Me in the Museum’s Secret Room





in the back of the museum is the oldest room the door is always shut but unlocked when you go in no one will stop you no one else is ever inside the ceilings are low dark hushed still air in the room a dozen glass boxes atop a dozen black velvet pedestals inside each glass box a specimen of fossilized light you step closer to the fossils the room is darker colder the room itself accommodates no future the room’s only time is already past the room is ending ending ending ending andyou andthelight andthere are no labels or titles or descriptions to read andthere are no names only the velvet andthe glass andthe fossils of light perspiring their memory of burning and you the memory you’ve already lit

Pregnancy Poem

I am two prophets / I am the space between bones / melted as cheese / I am more / but less individual / I am not sorry enough / with my cupped hands / I am a bucket everyone asks / is that a bucket / I am sick with questions / I am moonstupid / I am water and mineral / and mucus and the angriest hair / I am more wounded than ever / I am giant sadness / I am a raw planet / I am a swollen arrow / I worry the air