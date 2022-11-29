Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course will partially reopen in December 2022 as a 14-hole course at a discounted rate

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course will be reopening for play on Monday, December 12th as a 14-hole course while the finishing touches are still being applied to the remainder of the holes, which will be available for play in 2023.





Holes #1 through #14 will showcase:

New teeing grounds with supervised Bermuda grass

Reimagined greenside and fairway bunkers

Newly recontoured Bermuda grass greens that offer fast and true putting surfaces

During this time, you can get a 33% discount off your applicable greens fee rate, which will be applied at the time of check-in.

If you would prefer to play a full 18-hole round, consider the nearby Disney’s Palm or Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course.

These course updates to holes 14 through 17 have been designed and overseen by Ken Baker, who has extensive design experience internationally and is currently the head of golf course design at One Club Limited.

Each of the four holes are anticipated to be reimagined primarily as follows:

Hole 14 – Currently a par 5, will become a par 4, with a new green location

Hole 15 – Currently a par 3, will shift location and become a long par 5, dogleg to the right

Hole 16 – Will shift location and remain a par 4, but will now become a dogleg to the left

Hole 17 – Currently a par 4, will become a par 3, with new tee box locations

Holes 16 and 17 will be connected with a new wooden bridge through the forest. There will be several new Fairway and greenside Bunkers engineered to accommodate the shifting hole locations, and a selection of new teeing grounds suited to test each level of player. The changes to the holes will retain the par 72 traditional nature of the golf course.