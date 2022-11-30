Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course to Open in December After Lengthy Refurbishment

This past spring, we reported that Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course would be closed for a lengthy renovation. At the time, it was unclear when the popular course would reopen – only sometime later this year. Disney has announced that the Magnolia Golf Course will reopen as a 14-hole course is Monday, December 12, 2022.

Disney states that holes #1 through #14 will showcase new teeing grounds with supervised Bermuda grass, reimagined greenside and fairway bunkers, and newly recontoured Bermuda grass greens that offer fast and true putting surfaces.

In addition, Disney said during this time, they will be offering a 33% discount on the applicable greens fee rate, which will be applied at the time of check-in. However, should guests wish to play a full 18-hole round, guests can always reserve a tee time at either Disney’s Palm or Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course.

Based on previous concept art, this is what golfers could expect to see during play.

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course opened the same day as Magic Kingdom, October 1, 1971, along with Disney’s Palm Golf Course. Magnolia was most recently renovated in 2015.

