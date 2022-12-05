Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course Partially Reopening in December 2022

Disney is getting ready to open a portion of the Magnolia Golf Course at Walt Disney World. A total of 14 holes will reopen on December 12, 2022 while work continues on the course’s other four holes.

Upon partially reopening, Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course will have some small nods to Disney Films and Walt Disney himself. Via the Disney Parks Blog:

In Celebration of the course’s 50-year history and the decades to come, each hole will have a new Disney-themed name Borrowed from a classic Disney film along with an inspiring quote from Walt Disney or Arnold Palmer. For instance, the first hole on the course, “Seize Your Moment,” is inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Coco” and is paired with the Arnold Palmer quote, “Putting is like wisdom – partly a natural gift and partly the accumulation of experience .” Hole No. 8 will be “Adventure Is Out There,” which references Disney and Pixar’s “Up.” The signage Quotes Walt Disney, “I have been up against tough competition all my life. I wouldn’t know how to get along without it.”

That’s the kind of subtle, respectful IP integration we can get behind at Walt Disney World.

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course closed back on May 9, 2022 as work got underway on a “major renovation.” The Floridian Way Project, which is an effort to shift the Floridian Way road west, forced the redesign of select holes at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course.

The rest of the holes at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course are expected to open in 2023.