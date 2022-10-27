Disney sets dates for Epcot’s Festival of the Arts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the dates for next year’s edition of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

The festival, which centers around visual, culinary and performing arts, will return Jan. 13 and run through Feb. 20.

Festival of the Arts will feature 16 food stands—known as food studios—with two of them being brand new to the event.

The first will be called Moderne and feature avant-garde menu items, according to Disney. The other new Food Studio will be called Figment’s Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic. It will feature treats and beverages inspired by the character Figment from Journey into Imagination.

Disney said it will share more details about the festival menu early next year.

The festival will also feature different activities and entertainment, including an Animation Academy, where they can learn to draw a Disney character; the paint by number mural, a Figment-themed scavenger hunt around the World showcase and the Disney on Broadway concert series at the America Gardens Theatre.

More than 100 artists will also have their artwork on display during the festival.