Disney Artist Darren Wilson Teases New “Disney Afternoon” Piece Debuting at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Disney Artist Darren Wilson has recently showcased a new piece celebrating the characters of the iconic Disney Afternoon programming block that is set to be unveiled at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts.

What’s Happening:

Artist Darren Wilson has taken to his Instagram page to reveal his new piece that is set to debut at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts in only a matter of days, titled “Disney Afternoon.”

page to reveal his new piece that is set to debut at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts in only a matter of days, titled “Disney Afternoon.” The title of the piece is aptly named, as it celebrates that afternoon block of programming that helped put the television animation division of the Walt Disney Company, now known as Disney TV Animation (or DTVA), on the map.

Characters from those shows, like TaleSpin, DuckTales Darkwing Duck, Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers and Gummi Bears are prominently Featured in the piece, which gives the aura of a fine art painting of the animated personalities.

and are prominently Featured in the piece, which gives the aura of a fine art painting of the animated personalities. Darren Wilson, a senior manager of design for the Disney Creative Group is also a Disney artist, with his work Featured in many of the Art of Disney locations. Wilson has also been teasing new art pieces featuring the Disney Villains and a memorable moment from the hit film, Coco.

Wilson will also be making Appearances in the park during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts in the France Pavilion in World Showcase. You can catch him on January 21st, 22nd, 30th, and February 1st, 9th, and 10th, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

Returning Jan. 13 through Feb. 20, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is a global celebration of culinary, visual and performing arts. Alongside artists showcasing their work in booths throughout the park, park guests can also the popular Disney on Broadway Concert Series, with three shows each evening headlined by Broadway stars Performing beloved songs from more than 25 years of award-winning stage productions at the America Gardens Theater in The American Adventure Pavilion of World Showcase.