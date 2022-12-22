Dismissing Rumors of Greg Norman’s Exit From LIV Golf, a Renowned Golf Pundit Makes a Shocking Revelation About the ‘Internal Turbulence’ in the Saudi Backed League

Since its inception, the Golf Invitational Series has been a Threat to the PGA Tour. From signing with some of its valuable players to scheduling the events in the same week as theirs, everything that the Saudi-backed league of Greg Norman did lead the American Tour considers them as a Rival Tour. Nevertheless, the latest reports suggest that a year after its establishment, the league has started facing threats on its own, and even its leadership seems to be in danger now.

In a recent #AskAlan segment on the firepitcollective.com website, the famous Writer Alan Shipnuck talked about the abrupt fall of the LIV Golf. Notably, he is the author who published Phil Mickelson‘s controversial comments about the league officials, which almost ended his career.

The unresolved issues in its management caused LIV Golf to postpone its league activities

Sean Bratches was the chief operating officer of the Saudi-backed league. However, after his resignation, the officials hired Atul Khosla. They believed he has the potential to take the Series to the next level. However, several news portals recently reported that Khosla has also resigned from the organization. And this made Shipnuck believe that the end of the LIV Series would be closer than everyone else had anticipated.

“Things are definitely happening behind the scenes at LIV,” he wrote on his website as an answer to a question from a concerned netizen. “One exec described it to me as ‘corporate restructuring,’” they added.

Alan Shipnuck also explained how the sudden setbacks caused the LIV Series to postpone some of its activities. “LIV was set to announce on Dec. 21 its 2023 roster of 48 players and 12 reserves,” Shipnuck revealed. “But that is now on hold until after the holidays,” they explained. Furthermore, he added, “these delays speak to all of the internal turbulence.”

Will Greg Norman leave the Saudi-backed golf league?

Greg Norman will leave the LIV Golf; the rumor has been spreading all over the golf world for a while now. However, the executives of LIV Golf recently clarified their intention not to fire Norman as their CEO. And even Alan Shipnuck doesn’t think the former Australian golfer will ever have to face such an issue.

“(LIV Golf) have a Day 1 kinship with Norman,” Shipnuck revealed. “And are more spiritually aligned with him than Khosla.” Later on, they added that with the changes, “(Norman) has more of a direct line to the Saudi kingmakers who have been dazzled by his star power and willingness to fight for them.”

Shipnuck claims that corporate restructuring has begun in LIV Golf within less than a year of its inception. How do you think this will affect its Invitational Series?

