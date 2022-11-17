‘Disgusting’ racist literature attached to door of Inglewood shop
The bundle contained information about a white supremacist group known for organizing ‘White Lives Matter’ rallies
A Calgary business owner says she was disturbed to find a package of hateful and racist material taped to the door of her Inglewood storefront on Tuesday morning.
Sarah Elder-Chamanara says she arrived to open Madame Premier — a clothing store that advocates for the increased participation of women and marginalized groups in politics — finding what she described as a “disgusting” white supremacist handout attached to the shop’s front door.
“(It had) a lot of like, myths and disinformation on it,” she said. “A lot of Frankly really racist and harmful white supremacist, neo-Nazi literature.”
The bundle contained a multiple-page informational sheet detailing a white supremacist social media group — which Postmedia has decided not to name — known for organizing “White Lives Matter” rallies across North America.
Also in the package was a copy of the infamous third-place winning essay from the UCP’s “Her Vision Inspires” contest, which references a white nationalist theory that white populations with low birth rates are being replaced by non-white immigrants through mass migration.
While the materials alone are unsettling, Elder-Chamanara said it struck a personal chord with her as well — her husband is an immigrant and they have two bi-racial children together.
“How do you one day have these conversations with your children, around people believing that they’re somehow less than?” She said. “It’s just, it’s really hard to express without having a complete breakdown.”
Elder-Chamanara said she’s unsure whether the act targeted her business specifically. Still, she says it’s concerning that this happened in Calgary.
“I think we all want to say that this doesn’t represent and this isn’t Calgary, but it actually is,” she said.
“I think that we all collectively need to wake up to (the fact) that this is something real and that’s something we have to deal with.”
Since posting a thread about the package on Twitter, Elder-Chamanara said she’s heard from other Calgarians who have received similar packages. She said she reported the incident to the police and spoke with members of the hate crimes unit.
Calgary police told Postmedia they’re aware of and investigating the incident — along with similar recent occurrences — and they “recognize the negative impact seeing these types of materials can have on community members.” They urged anyone with information about this case or others to contact the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
“I think the police are really hesitant right now to make this a big deal because they don’t want this person to feel like they’re quote-unquote ‘winning’,” Elder-Chamanara said.
Stickers, banners and other materials supporting white supremacist rhetoric have also been spotted hanging around the city over the last year, including symbolism frequently seen at weekly anti-vaccine marches.
Data provided by police in September showed the number of files reviewed annually for potential hate or bias motivation more than doubled between 2019 and 2021 to 385 from 160, and numbers so far this year were on par with 2021.
Twitter: @michaelrdrguez