Discovering the World of Classic Urdu Literature with Lehja and Urdu Gah

A leaf Urdu Gah Raheel Farooq

Lehja, a YouTube channel and Urdu Gah, a literary blog celebrate the rich tradition of Urdu with literary readings, language lessons and scholarly posts.

Art is what appeals to the a priori.” — Raheel Farooq

PAKISTAN, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — Lehja, a YouTube channel featuring classic works of Urdu Poetry set to Classical sitar music, and Urdu Gah, a literary blog dedicated to preserving the Classical tradition of Urdu literature, are two platforms celebrating the rich tradition of Urdu literature. Lehja, founded by Raheel Farooq, a Writer and spoken word artist from Pakistan, boasts the largest collection of classic audio literature of Urdu online, narrated by Farooq with his “golden voice.” In addition to poetry, the channel also offers prose selections and lessons on the Urdu language and literature, covering topics such as grammar, spelling, idioms, and vocabulary.

Urdu Gah, the largest personal blog in the Urdu blogosphere, runs on a Unicode Urdu domain, اردو.com, and features posts on a variety of subjects related to Urdu language and literature, including grammar, spelling, idioms, vocabulary, etymology, and more. The blog is home to an abridged version of Farhang-e-Asifiya, considered the first and one of the best Urdu dictionaries, in Unicode format for easy searchability. It also has a large collection of classics of Urdu literature in Unicode format, typed by volunteers. In addition to its informative content, Urdu Gah is known for its sober, serene, and stylish design, making it one of the most beautiful websites in the Urdu blogosphere.

Lehja is also recognized for its use of classic Nastaliq calligraphy in the Irani style that adorns its videos of literary texts. Both Lehja and Urdu Gah are trendsetters in the world of Urdu graphic design, known for their Serene color schemes, stylish Urdu calligraphy, and sobriety of presentation.

Lehja and Urdu Gah offer a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of Urdu literature and a wealth of knowledge on the language. Farooq, who was inspired by Western literature and Criticism for a long time, eventually discovered the beauty and value of Urdu literature after the publication of his first book, Zaar. He said, “It was years after the publication of my first book that I realized the beauty and value of Urdu literature. That’s when I started studying the classics of Urdu language and literature, and it gradually impressed me more than the Western literature had. Lehja and Urdu Gah are the result of that transformation, and I am excited to share my passion for Urdu literature with others through these platforms.”

Lehja and Urdu Gah are essential resources for those interested in the tradition of Classical Urdu literature. These platforms offer a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of Urdu literature and a wealth of knowledge on the language. To learn more and start exploring, visit the Lehja channel on YouTube and the Urdu Gah website.

Sab Thath Pada Rah Javega Jab Laad Chalega Banjara