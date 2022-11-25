Discover Middle Georgia: Museum of Arts and Sciences – 41NBC News

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Down Forsyth Street in Macon is the Museum of Arts and Sciences, a large building surrounded by nature trails, outdoor art, and Rescue animal enclosures.

Originally the brainchild of a few teachers in Bibb county in 1956 – the museum would have Humble beginnings as a small, one-room building. Over the next several decades, it would expand and grow into what it is today.

“We have four exhibit galleries: our George’s Gallery which is our largest gallery, our Hall gallery, our Burgess gallery and our Elam Alexander Gallery,” explained Kyrie Hugdahl the Director of Communications for the museum.

Art galleries aren’t the only things to wander through while inside the museum, there’s also the Planetarium where visitors can take a peek at the sky over Macon, and the mini zoo which houses over 50 different types of animals both local and exotic. Surrounding the mini zoo is the Discovery house, where visitors can get hands-on experience with different crafts and science experiments. Outside of the museum is a nature trail that showcases native plants. Hugdahl says the museum has continued to provide for Middle Georgians since its founding.

“The original vision of the people who founded the museum was to provide an educational resource to students and families and so we do our best to kind of keep in with that vision and that mission to be an accessible resource to the Middle Georgia community and beyond .”

The museum is always looking to display new exhibitions which rotate about every three months. When it comes to looking for exhibits to display, the museum uses its wide network of contacts to gather information on artists both local and global. Once an idea is decided upon an intense period of research is done. When it comes to deciding on an exhibit the museum likes to focus on ones centered around being able to apply science to.

“In the past we have done a Kaolin exhibit, which included artworks based on the structure, the Molecular structure of Kaolin as well as just more information about one of our major resources here in Georgia.” said Hugdahl.

The museum says that they love to support local artists as much as they can. This year the museum is showcasing an exhibit called “Natural Forces”, created by Georgia-based artist Amy Landisburg.

Whether it’s showing visitors the wonders of the natural world or helping spark the imagination of both children and adults, the Museum of Arts and Sciences is a wonderful place to come visit as you discover Middle Georgia.

If you would like to learn more about the museum you can go here.