Disco, fine art and cowboys: Only in Dallas

Last weekend’s Two x Two for AIDS and Art Gala and Auction in Dallas honored Multidisciplinary artist Rashid Johnson, but he was far from the only major guest.

The glitzy annual event drew those including Jerry Jones, Dirk Nowitzki, record producer Nile Rodgers and chef Thomas Keller.

Hosted at the Rachofsky House, it raised over $9 million for the Dallas Museum of Art and the Foundation for AIDS Research.

And, this year, it sparked at least one dramatic national headline: “Inside a Billionaires’ Art-Fueled Bacchanal in the Heart of…Texas.”

A 2012 photograph of the Two x Two First Look preview party and fundraiser at The Rachofsky House. (Mei-Chun Jau for FD Luxe)

“It seemed somewhat unlikely that, around 10:30 pm on Saturday, hundreds of the most important members of the global art circuit were under a Giant tent in Dallas, watching Billionaire Cowboys owner Jerry Jones dancing up a Storm as Nile Rodgers and Chic launched into ‘Good Times,’” wrote Vanity Fair‘s Nate Freeman.

The prominent contemporary arts scene in Dallas is familiar to locals. But coastal Elites colliding with Southern culture? That’s often a novelty for everyone.

“Tuxedoed Heirs sitting on gobs of generational oil Wealth boogied next to Fort Worth men in Giant hats, boots and Spurs who happened to be inductees into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, which is a real thing,” Freeman wrote.

Culture shock notwithstanding, there was a trove of contemporary pieces at the event. In partnership with the Two x Two gala, Johnson presented a special sculptural series, Little Boat, of 40 hand-carved cast bronzes, coated with glossy black ink, Embedded with Seashells and engraved with the artist’s name. Meant to serve as incense burners, the hefty, 15-pound pieces were Johnson’s way of considering what it is to be in the same boat with each other during the Upheaval of the pandemic.

An image from Rashid Johnson’s “The New Black Yoga Installation” is displayed at the Dallas Museum of Art. (Courtesy the artist and Hauser &)

For those who want to see Johnson’s work up close, the Dallas Museum of Art is showcasing his The New Black Yoga Installation until fall 2023.

The intimate exhibit features Persian rugs and a Meditative film, which focuses on five men performing ballet, yoga, tai chi and martial arts along hazy blue, orange and pink skyscapes.

Details

Through Sept. 10, 2023 at the Dallas Museum of Art. dma.org.