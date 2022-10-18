Discipline, practice and “goldfish memory” bring three big volleyball wins

Please Support Local Advertisers

IPSWICH ― The girls’ varsity volleyball team racked up three big wins during the week, taking on powerhouses Newburyport, Lynnfield, and Beverly and Emerging victorious.

In the Beverly match-up on Thursday (Oct. 13), the Tigers won 25-16, 25-17, 27-25. Despite taking the game in straight sets, the scoreboard masked a very competitive game.

“It always is with Lynnfield,” said Coach Staci Sonke. “Lynnfield made us work. That’s what’s so deceiving about volleyball ― even if you win in three straight sets, there’s a whole lot that goes into each of these sets.”

Ipswich started strongly on its third set and it looked like they could run away with it after they shot up to a 10-2 score.

However, the Lynnfield Pioneers clawed their way back into the game and evened the score at 11-11. From there on, it was a hard slog for both teams, as the tally never varied by more than a point.

However, the Tigers seemed to have the game in their grasp when they pulled ahead 24-22 and just needed one last point to finish off the Pioneers.

But Lynnfield wasn’t done. They scored once to close the gap and then, after a long relay, scored to draw ― and force the set into overtime.

Asked about the ups and downs of play, senior Kendra Brown said, “Our team has a really good mentality. We never think too far ahead. We always think one point at a time.”

“If we’re down a few points, we’re not thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to lose.’ We’ll get the next one and we’ll keep rolling,” she said. “We do a lot of drills in practice that play from behind.”

Senior and co-captain Grace Sorensen was even more succinct. “We just think of it as a Goldfish memory. One point, and then you’re on to the next one.”

Senior Alivia Mossler serves

A lot was down to team cohesion, too, she said. “All six of us are able to do our job and bring it as one,” Sorensen said.

Key players in the Lynnfield game were Sorensen with six kills, nine digs, and three aces; Carolyn Bailey with 12 digs, three assists, and 16 serve receptions; Brown with 11 assists, seven digs, and one ace; and Addison Pillis with five kills, four aces, and five digs.

With a season record of 12-1 and a Cape Ann League record of 6-0, the Tigers are now ranked number 1 in MIAA Division 4.

Newburyport

In the game against Newburyport on Oct. 11, both teams came in with just one loss up to that point in their season.

Unhappily for the Clippers, they went home with a second loss after they were beaten by Ipswich in three close-fought sets ― 25-22, 28-26, 25-23.

Sonke said that the game was extremely close but noted that the Tigers were able to pull out an overtime win in the second set.

Junior Ella Stein

Key players in that game were Sorensen with 10 kills, two aces, and four digs; Pillis with two Solo blocks, six aces, and four kills; Tess O’Flynn with 10 assists, three aces, and six digs; Bailey with 11 digs (team high); and Ella Stein with nine digs, five kills, and one ace.

Beverly

On Monday, Oct. 17, the Tigers hosted Beverly and won that game 25-15, 25-21, 25-18.

Key players were Sorensen with 12 kills, seven aces, and 12 digs; Brown with 14 assists and five digs; O’Flynn with 11 assists and one ace; and Claire Buletza with five kills, 0.417 hitting efficiency, no errors.

There are just five games left in the season, and the team will take to the road for its next three games against Georgetown, Triton, and Hamilton-Wenham.

🏐Senior Night here for volleyball. Congratulations Rachel, Carolyn, Kendra, Alivia, Grace and Thank You parents! pic.twitter.com/afaL5BabnB — Ipswich Athletics (@ihstigers) October 17, 2022