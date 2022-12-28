Disc golf course grand opening Saturday, Dec. 31

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is holding a grand opening ceremony for a new disc golf course Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Chuck Ford Lakeside Park from 9 am to 4 pm

Ward 4 Councilmember Nikki Lee joined the Tucson Parks and Recreation Department with the announcement, describing it as a “full 18-basket desert course” which totals almost “0.75 miles in fairways of legal play.”

Lee is also thanking the Tucson Disc Golf Association for developing the plans and constructing the course.

She credits local disc golfer-owned businesses Amazing Discoveries, Bancroft and Associates, and HENES Inc. for providing the funding.

“Tucson has the highest number of Professional Disc Golf Association members in the State of Arizona, but very few courses to accommodate the demand of the rapidly growing sport, resulting in overcrowding on the current courses,” pointed out Public Information Officer Sierra Boyer. “This sport and course offer an economical way to enjoy an activity outdoors while building and strengthening a community.”

Families and people of all ages are welcome to attend the grand opening at 8201 E. Stella Rd. (northwest corner of the park, behind the multi-purpose field).

The Eggroll Masters food truck will sell food while Amazing Discoveries plans on hosting a pop-up shop with fun disc golf games and prizes.

RELATED: New disc golf course, first of its kind in town