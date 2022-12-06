Disc Golf Business Expanding Into Shopping Plaza In Vernon

VERNON, CT — A business that specializes in all things disc golf is moving from a garage to a shopping plaza in Vernon and what its owners are estimating to be the largest such store in Connecticut.

Since 2019, Hyzer Disc Sports has been operating out of a garage at 72 Grove St. Owner Mike Barber said he should be moving into a corner unit at a shopping plaza in the Rockville section of Vernon by Dec. 18. The plaza is located at 35 West Main St. At 1,100 square feet, Barber thinks it will become the largest disc golf store in the state.

“The space is huge,” they said. “Disc Golf is definitely a very niche business, but the sport is starting to explode. I think we will do well with that much space.” The area boasts three popular disc golf courses—Ecker Hill on the Vernon Center Middle School campus and at the Cross Farms Recreation complex in Tolland and at Wickham Park in Manchester.

The new location is within 12 minutes of both Ecker Hill and the Cross Farms courses, Barber said. The new space will be open three nights a week, and on one day on weekends, Barber said. See more here.

In addition to a wide array of discs, new inventory is “on the way,” he said, including carts, bags and baskets. December 4 was the last day at 72 Grove St., as the staff is moving inventory.