Disability Arts Ensemble Kinetic Light Makes Lincoln Center Debut With UNDER MOMENTUM

The internationally-recognized disability arts ensemble Kinetic Light will make its Lincoln Center debut with the NYC Premiere of Under Momentum, February 17-19, 2023 as part of Lincoln Center Presents. Performances are accessible and open to the public.

Working in the disciplines of art, technology, design, and dance, Kinetic Light creates, performs, and teaches at the Nexus of access, queerness, disability, dance, and race. The company is led by disabled artists; disabled artists create, design, and perform the work, which speaks to and emerges from disability aesthetics and disability culture.

In Lincoln Center’s intimate Clark Studio Theater, Laurel Lawson and Alice Sheppard of Kinetic Light will perform Under Momentum, a duet that celebrates the Joys of continuous motion, the Allure of speed, and the beautiful futility of resisting gravity. Releasing into these explorations of momentum, torque, and suspension, Lawson and Sheppard reveal the exhilaration of wheeled movement on a series of Ramps designed by artist and design researcher Sara Hendren. Their performance creates a world of exhilaration, sensuality, and play.

Under Momentum premiered in 2018 and has been performed in its duet form at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival (MA), the Whitney Museum of American Art (excerpt, NY), Forward Motion Festival (FL), Atlanta Beltline (GA), University of Rochester (NY), Hobart & William Smith Colleges (NY), SUNY Oswego (NY), and beyond.

Kinetic Light commits to an artistically Equitable approach to access within its artistic works, culture, and day-to-day operation. Lincoln Center is also committed to audience and artistic access. Accessible theater experiences have been crafted through expanded accessible seating, accessible marketing, patron services, Audimance audio description, and more.

Image Description: Laurel Lawson arches her back off the floor as Alice Sheppard crawls on her forearms dragging Laurel along the floor. Alice is a multiracial Black woman with curly hair and coffee-colored skin and Laurel is a white dancer with cropped hair. Their wheels create a figure eight. Photo by Hayim Heron; courtesy of Jacob’s Pillow