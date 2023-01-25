Diron Reynolds Hired as defensive line Coach

After a seven-year run at Stanford, Diron Reynolds has been hired by Michigan State as the program’s new defensive line coach. The addition of Reynolds, who replaces the departed Marco Coleman, was announced by the program on Wednesday.

Reynolds has more than 20 years of coaching experience across Power 5 college football and the NFL. He had most recently been serving as the D-line Coach at Stanford under David Shaw since 2016.

“I’ve known Diron Reynolds for more than 15 years – he’s one of the best coaches in the business,” MSU head Coach Mel Tucker said in a press release. “He has an impressive pedigree having worked for some of the top coaches in all of football, including Tony Dungy, Leslie Frazier, David Shaw and Jim Caldwell, and has coached in both the Super Bowl and College Football Playoff. He also has developed players at the highest level, from mentoring future NFL Draft Picks to working daily with Pro Bowlers in the NFL. Diron is a family man with great character who will be relentless in leading and motivating our players on and off the field. I’m thrilled about this hire and can’t wait to start working with him.”

MSU had the vacancy to bring in Reynolds after Coleman left to return to his alma mater, Georgia Tech, following MSU’s 2022 season. Coleman had been coaching at Georgia Tech prior to his one year on Tucker’s staff in East Lansing. At MSU, Reynolds will work hand-in-hand with the pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan.

A South Carolina native and Wake Forest alumnus, Reynolds began his coaching career at his alma mater in 1997 as a Graduate Assistant before being promoted to outside linebackers coach. In 2001, he was at Indiana coaching defensive tackles, and after one season there, embarked on more than a decade of work in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts (defensive quality control, 2002-06), Miami Dolphins (defensive line, 2007) and Minnesota Vikings (assistant defensive line, 2009-13).

Reynolds then returned to the FBS Ranks and went to Stanford as a defensive Assistant in 2014. The next season, he was the defensive line Coach at Oklahoma as the Sooners made the College Football Playoff before returning to Stanford.