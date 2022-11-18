Dirkse First Team, Crisler Second Team For Lady Flames Soccer

The 2022 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Women’s Soccer All-South Region Teams were announced Tuesday, November 15. The teams were voted on by the sports Communicators in the south region. Lee University’s Kate Dirkse was named to the First Team All-South Region. Dirkse, a defender from Chattanooga, ended the season with seven goals and two assists while anchoring the back line for the Lady Flames.

Ellie Crisler was named as a second team all-region member, the Monument, Colorado native, led the Lady Flames with 15 goals and six assists this season.

Head Coach Chris Hennessey was very excited about the honors for Dirkse and Crisler.

“The recognition for both caps of what have been good individual seasons for both. Kate leads by example from the back and her consistency is what makes her one of the best center backs in the country. Not only is she a solid defender, but she scores important goals for the team too. I’m happy we get to have her for another year. This is the first season Ellie has received an award of this stature. For a forward goals are very important but her work rate and desire to help the team is as equally important. I’m very pleased for both.”

Blair Cowan, a senior forward from Hillard, Ohio, of the University of West Florida was selected as the 2022 D2CCA Women’s Soccer South Region Player of the Year. West Florida, the Gulf South Conference Regular Season Champions, led the way with four first team selections. West Florida, along with Mississippi College and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University had four total selections combined each on the two teams to lead the way. Ten different south region schools had a representative listed.

