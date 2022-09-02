Dirk Nowitzki Becomes First German Basketball Player To Get His Jersey Retired

Dirk Nowitzki Becomes First German Basketball Player To Get His Jersey Retired

Dirk Nowitzki is inarguably one of the greatest big men to ever play basketball. Nowitzki changed the way people looked at big-man scorers, playing with an incredibly deft touch and a killer scoring arsenal. Dirk Retired from the NBA as an all-time great, ranking in the top 10 for total points scored, winning a championship, a Finals MVP, and a regular-season MVP in his career.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button