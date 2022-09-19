DirecTV to pay back subscribers after NFL Sunday Ticket Week 2 glitch: how will they reimburse customers?

DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket malfunctioned in a big way during Week 2, with hoards of subscribers unable to view games until approximately 3 hours after the first games started, at 4:00 pm ET. This made for a very frustrating afternoon for NFL fans all over the country, and the provider claims they will reimburse users for their troubles.

A DirecTV Spokesman informed Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that users will be refunded for their troubles. In a company statement, the TV provider said the following: “Today’s (Sunday) NFL Sunday Ticket games have returned for streaming. We will continue to monitor, Apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has confirmed that 2022 will be the last year that DirecTV has exclusive rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket package, in favor of a streaming service. All signs are pointing to Amazon, with Thursday Night Football serving as a precursor to the partnership between the NFL and the corporate giant.

How NFL Sunday Ticket customers can get their money back

Now that DirecTV has confirmed it will reimburse customers, how will the money be paid back? For 2022 customers paying the $395 rate for the 18-week season, accounts will receive a payment of approximately $20. Something that already happened in Week 1when the AT&T owned TV provider paid back viewers who were affected by the glitch.

For Week 2, the same method will be used, with a direct payment through the customer’s method of payment. If you experienced issues and did not receive your payment, get in touch with DirectTV. Customers can reach the specific NFL Sunday Ticket hotline by dialing: (888) 778-8806.