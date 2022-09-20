DirecTV Spokesman Responds to Week 2 NFL Sunday Ticket Problems

DirecTV addressed the latest wave of customer concerns Monday after their popular “NFL Sunday Ticket” package crashed for a second week in a row.

Football fans hoping to watch the early slate of Week 2 NFL action dealt with another wave of unexpected interruptions after the streaming service malfunctioned as games were set to begin at 1 pm ET. The technical issues, which lasted close to 90 minutes, caused many fans looking to tune in through the “Sunday Ticket” app or online to miss all seven games; those watching via the standard satellite service, however, were not affected by the outage.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s issues, a DirecTV Spokesman told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post the company plans to reimburse “Sunday Ticket” subscribers who had trouble streaming the games. The company also offered prorated refunds to customers last week for Week 1.

DirecTV also drew the ire of fans on social media Sunday as more and more viewers were met with an error message that read, “The media could not be loaded, either because the server or network failed or because the format is not supported.” Shortly after 4 pm ET, DirecTV issued a statement on Twitter informing fans that the server problems were fixed and that streaming could resume.

“Today’s NFL Sunday Ticket games have returned for streaming. We will continue to monitor, apologize for the inconvenience and thank our customers for their patience,” the statement read.

The 2022 season is set to be DirecTV’s last as the exclusive carrier of “Sunday Ticket.” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in July he expects the package to move to a streaming service in light of the league’s recent deal with Amazon to stream Thursday Night Football. Goodell also noted that he expects a decision to be made in the fall.

