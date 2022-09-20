DirecTV Spokesman Responds to Week 2 NFL Sunday Ticket Problems

DirecTV addressed the latest wave of customer concerns Monday after their popular “NFL Sunday Ticket” package crashed for a second week in a row.

Football fans hoping to watch the early slate of Week 2 NFL action dealt with another wave of unexpected interruptions after the streaming service malfunctioned as games were set to begin at 1 pm ET. The technical issues, which lasted close to 90 minutes, caused many fans looking to tune in through the “Sunday Ticket” app or online to miss all seven games; those watching via the standard satellite service, however, were not affected by the outage.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s issues, a DirecTV Spokesman told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post the company plans to reimburse “Sunday Ticket” subscribers who had trouble streaming the games. The company also offered prorated refunds to customers last week for Week 1.

