Director of High Schools Relations Khalil Ahmad Leaving Syracuse Football

Syracuse football is looking for a new Director of High School Relations as Khalil Ahmad announced he is leaving the Orange. Ahmad was hired prior to the 2021 season and has extensive connections in New Jersey. They aided Syracuse’s efforts in the Garden State as well as increasing the number of recruits that visited throughout each cycle.

“Orange Nation, it’s been an Honor to be a part of The Ohana,” Ahmad said in a social media post. “The bonds I have built in my time in Syracuse will never be Forgotten and I want to thank Coach Babers for an amazing opportunity. I’m excited for this next chapter of my life.”

.

