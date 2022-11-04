Dinesh Chandra Sen Remembered

Bangla Academy organizes a program to commemorate the life and work of Dinesh Chandra Sen on Thursday. — Press release

Bangla Academy organized a program to observe the 156th anniversary of the birth of Dinesh Chandra Sen at its Poet Shamsur Rahman Seminar Room on Thursday.

Discussants at the program said that the eminent litterateur, educationist and folk researcher Dinesh Chandra Sen will always be remembered for his role in the internationalization of Bangla folk literature.

Bangla Academy director general poet Mohammad Nurul Huda delivered the welcome speech while Professor Abul Hasan Chowdhury delivered a Solo lecture titled Kha(n)ti Bangali Saraswata Sadhak Dinesh Chandra Sen at the program, which was presided over by Bangla Academy president Writer Selina Hossain.

Deputy director of culture department at Bangla Academy Saymon Zakaria anchored the program.

Mohammad Nurul Huda said, ‘Dineshchandra Sen played an important role in promoting Bangla folk literature. He presented the folk history of Bengal by writing the book Brihat Banga, which played a role in promoting folk literature and folk culture of Bengal across the globe.’

Abul Hasan Chowdhury said, ‘Dinesh Chandra Sen had devoted his life to the practice of folk literature and folk culture, ignoring the various obstacles in life and physical ailments. He played an important role in introducing the folk context of Bangla literature to the people of the world. By ignoring the religiously conservative environment, they powerfully represented the Hindu-Muslim folk tradition, which still has contemporary relevance. Dinesh Chandra Sen will always be remembered.’

Selina Hossain said, ‘By devoting himself to outstanding books like Maimansingha Gitika and Purbabanga Gitika, Dinesh Chandra Sen had effectively promoted the folk culture and literature. He will always be remembered for playing an outstanding role in the internationalization of Bangla literature.’