Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea: Predictions, betting odds & tips

Chelsea are out to start their Champions League campaign off with a win as they take on Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday. The Blues have been inconsistent so far in the Premier League but picked up an important 2-1 win against West Ham at the weekend.

Their opponents, on the other hand, are looking good so far this season. They are unbeaten at the top of the Croatian league after eight matches and overcame Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League Playoffs to secure their place in the group stage.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea latest odds

Chelsea are the favorites to start the group stage with three points, with bet365 offering odds of 1/2 (1.5) for an away win.

Dinamo Zagreb are the underdogs despite playing at home and are available at 11/2 (6.5) while the draw is priced at 7/2 (4.5).

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea first goal scorer

Armando Broja is waiting on his first start and first goal for Chelsea this season but is the favorite to Strike first against Zagreb at 9/2 (5.5), while team-mate Raheem Sterling is priced at 5/1 (6.0) to break the deadlock.

Bruno Petkovic is the lowest-priced Zagreb player to score first at 10/1 (11.0) and Antonio Marin is 12/1 (13.0).

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea preview

Chelsea approach this game after a much-needed 2-1 win against West Ham, with Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz among the goals for Thomas Tuchel’s team.

The Stamford Bridge team have no fresh injury concerns heading into this match, but N’Golo Kante is still missing through injury.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not expected to make his debut after suffering a jaw injury during an armed robbery at his home before he joined from Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Denis Zakaria may also be unavailable as he must wait for a work permit following his move from Juventus.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea tips and predictions

Zagreb are in excellent form, but Chelsea are the big favourites. Both teams are out to make a strong impression in this match, so Backing both to score at 10/11 (1.91) looks worth the gamble.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea UK TV details

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea will be shown live on BT Sport 4.

You can watch the game online by going to bt.com/watch/live where you can also find the latest information on package deals and how to get a £25 Monthly Pass.

Go to our Football On TV page to check out all of the latest UK TV listings.

Both teams to score at 10/11 (1.91) for a 2.5pt stake with bet365