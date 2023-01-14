Dimond’s Lauren Sulte named Alaska’s Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year

After helping lead the Dimond High volleyball team to the first Division I Alaska state Championship since 2018 in the fall of 2022, Lauren Sulte became the eighth player in program history to be named Gatorade Alaska Volleyball Player of the Year on Friday.

She marks the fourth standout player from her school to receive the Honor in the last five years, joining Kadyn Osborne (2020-21) and two-time recipient Hahni Johnson (2018-19 and 2019-20).

The award doesn’t just recognize student-athletes for their phenomenal feats of athleticism, it also acknowledges outstanding academic achievement and extraordinary character exemplified on and off the court.

Sulte maintained a 4.41 Weighted GPA, logged more than 150 hours of community service in the past year and is a member of the National Honor Society.

On the court, the 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter recorded 447 kills, 546 digs, 60 aces and 18 blocks. She was named first team all-region in the Cook Inlet Conference and MVP of the Dimond-Service All-Tournament team.

“Lauren is one of the best overall student-athletes I’ve been honored to coach in my 30-plus years courtside,” said Dimond High School head Coach Kim Lauwers in a statement. “I’ve seen her put the team on her shoulders and show them how to win or to come back when we were trailing because Lauren’s faith and leadership was that inspiring.”

[Battle-tested Dimond bests West in Alaska 4A state volleyball championship]

This distinction makes her a finalist for the national Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.

Some notable recipients of the award from its previous 37 years include Olympian Lexi Sun (2016-17, Santa Fe Christian School, Calif.) as well as three-time Olympic medalists Jordan Larson (2004-05, Logan View High School, Neb. ), Foluke Akinradewo (2004-05, St. Thomas High School, Fla.), and April Ross (1999-00, Newport Harbor High School, Calif.).

Sulte is also a two-time state champion as a member of Dimond’s girls soccer team where she plays goalkeeper. The Lynx will look to defend their title this spring and following graduation she plans to attend the United States Naval Academy in the fall.