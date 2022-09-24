Dimitar Berbatov scores a brilliant goal in Man Utd Legends vs Liverpool Legends

Dimitar Berbatov proved you never lose it, as he scored for Manchester United Legends in their game vs Liverpool Legends, as you can see in the video below.

With no Premier League or Championship football this weekend, with players on international duty, it was time for some others to grab the headlines, including some YouTubers.

At Anfield, that came in the shape of some players who are just as used to, if not more used to, being in the news than some of the modern players.

Starting for the hosts were Xabi Alonso, Jerzy Dudek and Martin Skrtel, amongst others, while United lined up with Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher, Jaap Stam and, of course, Berbatov.

The ball was knocked down to him on the edge of the area and, on the half volley, he expertly dispatched the ball beyond Dudek and into the goal.

Brilliant goal from United. Carrick’s crossfield ball to Danny Pugh, Touched infield to Berbatov who lashes a volley into the top corner from 15 yards #mufc — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) September 24, 2022

That Berbatov goal was classy. 👏🏽👏🏽 Typical Berba 🙌🏾 — George I. Essien (@iamMightyGeorge) September 24, 2022

The reason that Berba is so good during Legends games, and the like, might be that he played most of his career at the pace of a testimonial match.

Now everyone else is playing at a similar pace, due to the fact they can’t move any quicker, the former Tottenham Hotspur forward is in his absolute element.

Speaking of players who don’t look like they can move particularly quickly, Roy Keane was a late addition to the United team, leaving us gutted Jamie Carragher or Graeme Souness weren’t playing for the hosts.

The Irishman made his way onto the pitch pretty slowly after realizing that running on as a substitute wasn’t too good an idea, as he was met by boos from the Anfield crowd.

Keane came on in the second half. Image: Alamy

Unfortunately for Berbatov, his goal wasn’t enough to win it for his team, and the visitors actually went on to lose 2-1, a small revenge from Liverpool for the actual team’s loss in the Premier League this season.