Dimayuga, Neale Lead Cal Poly in First Round of Golf Iconic Classic

FIRST-ROUND RESULTS (PDF)

LAS CRUCES, NM — Kamille Dimayuga and Nicole Neale finished in the top 20 and has led Cal Poly to fifth place after the first round of play in the Golf Iconic Classic Hosted by New Mexico State on Monday at the University Golf Course.

Dimayuga is tied for 11th place with four other golfers after carding a 72 on the 6,420-yard, par-72 course. Neale is tied for 16th place with 13 other golfers, all shooting one-over-par 73s.

Dimayuga carded two birdies and a double-bogey along with 15 pars while Neale posted an eagle on the 496-yard, par-5 12th hole along with one birdie and four bogeys.

Coach Courtney Roberts The Mustangs accumulated a four-person five-over-par 293 total in the opening round, nine shots behind first-place Pepperdine (284). Long Beach State (287) is second, followed by Campbell (290) and Oral Roberts (291). There are 15 teams and 82 golfers in the field.

The second round will be played on Tuesday with the final round scheduled for Wednesday.

Mustangs Jensen Jalufka and Vanessa Wang both finished with two-over-par 74s, sharing 30th place with eight other golfers, while Elizabeth Scholtes is in 51st place following her opening-round 77.

Jasmine Leovao of Long Beach State carded a 67 for a two-stroke lead over Kaleiya Romero of Pepperdine and Tomita Arejola and Isabella Hahne, both of Campbell, after the first 18 holes of play.

Dimayuga is tied for second with her 15 pars and is ninth in par-4 scoring at one over par. Neale is tied for fourth in par-5 scoring at two under par.