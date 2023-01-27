Diman girls basketball keep win streak alive win over Bristol-Plymouth

TAUNTON — Senior co-captain Avery Rounds said the Diman girls basketball team’s success this season is how well they connect on the court.

League opponent Bristol-Plymouth got a taste of that on Thursday.

“I think we are more connected, especially since we don’t wear a mask this year,” Rounds said. “We can do a lot more in practice. It is a lot easier.”

The Bengals won their seventh straight game and eight of the last nine games as they defeated the Craftsmen on the road, 48-20, in a Mayflower Athletic Conference Large Matchup at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School.

Diman's Avery Rounds goes up strong for two points in Thursday's Mayflower Large contest against Bristol-Plymouth.

“It feels good, and the girls earned it tonight,” said Dima head Coach Shane Doyle, whose team improved to 9-2 and undefeated in MAC Large. “They’re working hard. We did what we needed to do early and got some people to rest on their legs.”

Rounds netted a game-high 17 points for the Bengals in the win. Senior Captain Elizabeth Kinnane had nine while senior Captain Hannah Martin finished with eight.

