Dillon Doyle Named Big 12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year

FORT WORTH, Texas — Baylor senior linebacker Dillon Doyle has been named the Big 12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year in a vote of the league’s coaches, it was announced by the league office on Thursday.

A native of Iowa City, Iowa, Doyle was named the top Scholar among football players in the league. He sports a 3.97 GPA as a Graduate student working towards his Master’s in business administration.

Doyle was named a first-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communications, formerly the College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA), on Tuesday. Doyle is the first Baylor football player to be named Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year since quarterback Nick Florence in 2012.

On the field, Doyle is a second-team All-Big 12 linebacker and fullback in 2022, marking the first player in program and league history to earn first or second team All-Big 12 honors at both an Offensive and defensive position by the conference coaches.

He is tied for the team lead with 80 tackles in 2022, adding three QB hurries, two pass break-ups and two interceptions. Over his career, he owns 251 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss, adding three interceptions and two sacks.

Baylor (6-6) wraps up its 2022 slate on Thursday night, taking on Air Force (9-3) at 6:30 pm at Fort Worth’s Amon G. Carter Stadium, live on ESPN and the Baylor Sports Network from Learfield.

2022 BAYLOR FOOTBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

Monaray BaldwinWR

All-Big 12 Fourth Team (Phil Steele)
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches, PFN)

Dillon DoyleFB

All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches)

Dillon DoyleLB

All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches, AP, PFN, Phil Steele)
Academic All-America First Team (CSC)
Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Jacob GallOL

All-Big 12 First Team (PFN)
All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches, Phil Steele)
Big 12 Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman of the Year (Coaches)
DCTF’s Best Offensive Lineman
All-Texas First Team (DCTF)

Connor GalvinOL

All-Big 12 First Team (AP, PFN, Phil Steele)
All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches)
All-Texas Second Team (DCTF)

Gabe HallDL

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches, PFN)

Gavin HolmesKR/PR

All Big 12 Third Team (Phil Steele)
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches, PFN)

Siaki IkaDL

Third Team All-America (Phil Steele)
All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches, AP, Phil Steele)
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (PFN)
Big 12 Honorable Mention Defensive Lineman of the Year
Polynesian Player of the Year Award Finalist
All-Texas Second Team (DCTF)

Matt JonesLB

All-Big 12 Fourth Team (Phil Steele)
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Devin LemearS

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)
Big 12 Honorable Mention Defensive Freshman of the Year (Coaches)

John MayersK

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Micah MazzccuaOL

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches, PFN)

Grant MillerOL

All-Big 12 First Team (PFN)
All-Big 12 Second Team (AP, Phil Steele)
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Mark MiltonCB

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Isaac PowerP

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Hal PresleyWR

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Richard ReeseRB

Freshman All-America First Team (College Football News)
Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year (Coaches)
DCTF Offensive Freshman of the Year
Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award Semifinalist
All-Big 12 Second Team (PFN)
All-Big 12 Third Team (Phil Steele)
All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Blake ShapenQB

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Ben SimsTE

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)
All-Texas Second Team (DCTF)

Al WalcottS

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)
All-Big 12 Second Team (AP, PFN)
All-Big 12 Fourth Team (Phil Steele)

Team

Big 12 Offensive Line of the Year (PFN)
Baylor vs. TCU – Big 12 Game of the Year (PFN)

