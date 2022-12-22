Dillon Doyle Named Big 12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Dillon Doyle

Baylor senior linebackerhas been named the Big 12 Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year in a vote of the league’s coaches, it was announced by the league office on Thursday.

A native of Iowa City, Iowa, Doyle was named the top Scholar among football players in the league. He sports a 3.97 GPA as a Graduate student working towards his Master’s in business administration.

Doyle was named a first-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communications, formerly the College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA), on Tuesday. Doyle is the first Baylor football player to be named Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year since quarterback Nick Florence in 2012.

On the field, Doyle is a second-team All-Big 12 linebacker and fullback in 2022, marking the first player in program and league history to earn first or second team All-Big 12 honors at both an Offensive and defensive position by the conference coaches.

He is tied for the team lead with 80 tackles in 2022, adding three QB hurries, two pass break-ups and two interceptions. Over his career, he owns 251 tackles, including 11.5 for a loss, adding three interceptions and two sacks.

Baylor (6-6) wraps up its 2022 slate on Thursday night, taking on Air Force (9-3) at 6:30 pm at Fort Worth’s Amon G. Carter Stadium, live on ESPN and the Baylor Sports Network from Learfield.

2022 BAYLOR FOOTBALL POSTSEASON HONORS

Monaray Baldwin WR

All-Big 12 Fourth Team (Phil Steele)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches, PFN)

Dillon Doyle FB

All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches)

Dillon Doyle LB

All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches, AP, PFN, Phil Steele)

Academic All-America First Team (CSC)

Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Jacob Gall OL

All-Big 12 First Team (PFN)

All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches, Phil Steele)

Big 12 Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman of the Year (Coaches)

DCTF’s Best Offensive Lineman

All-Texas First Team (DCTF)

Connor Galvin OL

All-Big 12 First Team (AP, PFN, Phil Steele)

All-Big 12 Second Team (Coaches)

All-Texas Second Team (DCTF)

Gabe Hall DL

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches, PFN)

Gavin Holmes KR/PR

All Big 12 Third Team (Phil Steele)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches, PFN)

Siaki Ika DL

Third Team All-America (Phil Steele)

All-Big 12 First Team (Coaches, AP, Phil Steele)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (PFN)

Big 12 Honorable Mention Defensive Lineman of the Year

Polynesian Player of the Year Award Finalist

All-Texas Second Team (DCTF)

Matt Jones LB

All-Big 12 Fourth Team (Phil Steele)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Devin Lemear S

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Big 12 Honorable Mention Defensive Freshman of the Year (Coaches)

John Mayers K

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Micah Mazzccua OL

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches, PFN)

Grant Miller OL

All-Big 12 First Team (PFN)

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP, Phil Steele)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Mark Milton CB

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Isaac Power P

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Hal Presley WR

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Richard Reese RB

Freshman All-America First Team (College Football News)

Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year (Coaches)

DCTF Offensive Freshman of the Year

Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award Semifinalist

All-Big 12 Second Team (PFN)

All-Big 12 Third Team (Phil Steele)

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Blake Shapen QB

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

Ben Sims TE

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

All-Texas Second Team (DCTF)

Al Walcott S

All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (Coaches)

All-Big 12 Second Team (AP, PFN)

All-Big 12 Fourth Team (Phil Steele)

Team

Big 12 Offensive Line of the Year (PFN)

Baylor vs. TCU – Big 12 Game of the Year (PFN)