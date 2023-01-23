Dillon Brooks says NBA referees are picking on him

PHOENIX– Dillon Brooks was whistled for a flagrant-1 foul call when his hand swiped Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson in the face late in the second quarter. Brooks told Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant that he wasn’t sure if he fouled Johnson or not, but the referees determined that the play was flagrant.

Brooks, playing on his 27th birthday, was unsure why he was called for a flagrant foul on the play by the officials.

“They’re picking on me every night,” Brooks said. “Can’t play my game. Not letting me play physically enough. It’s every night, and I don’t appreciate it.”

The Grizzlies lost their second consecutive game in a 112-110 game to the Suns. Brooks had 10 points and five fouls.

