Dillon Brooks, Bol Bol continue to shine

The 2022-23 NBA season is just about at the halfway point, with most teams playing roughly 40 games so far in the year.

It has been an up-and-down season for many of the U of O alumni playing at the next level.

Injuries and role reductions have hampered the seasons for guys like Chris Duarte, Payton Pritchard, and Chris Boucher.

Duarte in particular has seen his playing time plummet after missing about six weeks with an injury and losing playing time to a pair of rookie guards in Indiana.

On the plus side, both Bol Bol and Dillon Brooks have managed to stay healthy throughout the season, and it is paying off handsomely.

Brooks is averaging nearly 17 points per game for a very good Memphis squad, while Bol has emerged as a legit star for Orlando – knocking down threes, blocking shots, and generally doing everything you want from a stretch five.

Below is a report on every Oregon alumni currently playing in the NBA as we approach the second half of the season:

Bol Bol, C, Orlando Magic

Bol’s emergence as a viable NBA forward has continued – as the Orlando star has now started 32 of 38 games for the Magic.

He is averaging 11.8 points and seven rebounds while shooting 38.2% from deep and blocking 1.5 shots per game.

Chris Boucher, PF, Toronto Raptors

Boucher is basically replicating his performance in 2021-22, averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 57.4% on two pointers and 28.1% from deep.

He has appeared in 37 games, but he has yet to start and is playing about 20 minutes a night.

Dillon Brooks, SF, Memphis Grizzlies

Brooks has managed to stay healthy so far this season, starting 38 games for Memphis and averaging 16.7 points along with 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 30.6 minutes per game.

He is currently dealing with an ankle issue, although it does not appear to be long term.

Troy Brown, SF, Los Angeles Lakers

Brown is playing a key role for a disappointing Lakers squad. He’s started 18 out of 36 games, playing 22.8 minutes a night and averaging 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.8 steals while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Tyler Dorsey, SG, Dallas Mavericks

Dorsey appeared in just three games with the Mavericks before he was released back in late December.

His first game saw him score nine points in just four minutes, but after two short appearances he was eventually released from his two-way contract.

Chris Duarte, SG, Indiana Pacers

Duarte has had a rough season, missing over a month with an injury and returning into a much smaller role thanks to the emergence of rookie guards Benn Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard.

Since December 18, Duarte is averaging just four points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 14 minutes per night – while shooting a dismal 18.2% from beyond the arc.

Eugene Omoruyi, SF, Oklahoma City Thunder

Omoruyi has appeared in 20 games with Oklahoma City while on a two-way contract. He’s made two starts and played 12.4 minutes per night, while averaging 5.2 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Omoruyi is also averaging 17.3 points per game in the G-League, and fans can vote for him to make the Inaugural G-League All-Star Game here.

Payton Pritchard, PG, Boston Celtics

Pritchard’s role has diminished in year three with Boston. In 28 games he has averaged 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting a career-low 34.4% from deep in just 10 minutes per contest.

