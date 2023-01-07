Dillan Gibbons Releases emotional message after two fulfilling years at Florida State

There aren’t many players to come through Florida State that made the kind of impact on and off the field that Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has over the last two years.

Since joining the Seminoles out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in 2021, Gibbons developed into a starter and crucial leader for the program. It’s hard to put into words what he did in the local community and nationally through Big Man Big Heart. He was named the Winner of the annual Wuerffel Award in December, which is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

