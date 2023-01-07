Dillan Gibbons Releases emotional message after two fulfilling years at Florida State

There aren’t many players to come through Florida State that made the kind of impact on and off the field that Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has over the last two years.

READ MORE: Former Florida State RB takes first Official Visit since Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Since joining the Seminoles out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in 2021, Gibbons developed into a starter and crucial leader for the program. It’s hard to put into words what he did in the local community and nationally through Big Man Big Heart. He was named the Winner of the annual Wuerffel Award in December, which is presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field.

The next step for Gibbons is a shot at the NFL. Prior to moving on from Tallahassee, he reflected on his time in garnet and gold with an emotional message to the Florida State community.

“Taking this next step is very emotional because I don’t want to leave behind the family I found here at Florida State University, but I have so much to be grateful for. I am Grateful for my Incredible teammates, coaching staff, trainers, equipment department, and strength staff, who have worked so hard to build a positive culture that facilitated the remarkable CLIMB we all experienced over the past two seasons. I am grateful for the generous and supportive fan base who accepted me as a transfer and has been behind our team through thick and thin. Instead of goodbye, I’ll just say THANK YOU to everyone who believed in me and supported my teammates, me, and Big Man Big Heart these past two years. I am building my Legacy with each step I take, and I couldn’t do this without every one of you.

As the FSU football family moves forward to Greatness in the years to come, keep in mind that it is so much better to be kind, do good, and lift each other up along the way. Remember that fist-bump-next-play: turn the page and leave the past behind you. Put in the #WORK, #keepCLIMBing, and fight hard for another. These Florida State Seminoles have Greatness in their veins and will make us all so proud. Again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you all.”

Scroll to Continue

The Florida native began his college career at Notre Dame, appearing in 29 games, with one start, over four years. During his time at Florida State, Gibbons started in all 24 games that he played in. He was named First-Team All-ACC in 2022 after garnering an All-ACC Honorable mention the previous season.

The Seminoles averaged 214.1 rushing yards per game, good for No. 13 in the country, in 2022. Florida State capped off the regular season with seven straight games of 200+ rushing yards.

Gibbons will try to boost his draft stock and secure an NFL Combine invitation with an appearance at the 2023 Senior Bowl on January 14.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter Clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook