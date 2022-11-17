Dilico Christmas Wish campaign increases goal

Organizers of the Dilico Christmas Wish campaign hope to send 800 personalized gift bags to children in need.

THUNDER BAY – The 14th annual Dilico Christmas Wish campaign is hoping to make more holiday magic happen for children in care this year.

Campaign organizers have set their sights on a goal of 800 gift bags this year, after slightly exceeding their 700-bag target last year.

Kicking off the campaign at Creekside Nursery & Garden Center Thursday, Dilico’s director of mental health and addictions services Tina Bobinski called the continued support remarkable.

“That was one of the things that really surprised us and really inspired us to continue on … despite the fact that families and communities are really bearing the brunt of the pandemic, still people find a way to give.”

Each year, Dilico puts out a call for children in care or otherwise involved with Dilico services who are in need of support.

The bags are delivered to children of all ages across the Thunder Bay District, including in the 13 First Nations Dilico serves.

Participants receive information on the child’s age, needs, and items they are desiring for Christmas to help decide how to fill the bag.

One family that’s participated in the campaign since it began 14 years ago was on hand at the launch Thursday, encouraging others to adopt the tradition.

Evelyn Pelletier said the experience helped her now-adult daughters Audrey Sawchyn and Sarah Pelletier, who now fill gift bags with their own children, learn the importance of giving.

“It’s been so important as a teaching within our home to be able to share and give back some kindness during this season,” she said. “It’s been a joyful time for all of us — we pick our bags and talk about what age of children we got, what we’re looking at for gift ideas. We include our kids and grandkids in it, because it’s exciting for them.”

Kari Jeffords, president of Unifor Local 229, announced a $1,000 donation to the campaign and pledged volunteer support on Thursday. She challenged other groups and workplaces to join as well.

Those who are interested can sign up at Dilico’s Christmas Wish website.

Bags can be picked up at both Thunder Bay Starbucks locations, Firedog Communications, and Dilico. The agency will also be present at Christmas events including the Christmas market at Creekside Nursery on Saturday and Sunday. The filled bags are to be dropped off at Firedog Communications by Dec. 5.

This year, participants have the option to add the children’s book, How I Found My Voice, published by Dilico in October, to the bag for an additional donation.

Bobinski said the agency believes the story, about a young Indigenous child learning to become confident and exploring their community, will resonate with many children in care. Proceeds from the book are donated to the Mazinaajim Children’s Foundation.