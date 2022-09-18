Dilger Equine Scholarship Foundation Stages Golf Event

The Gerry Dilger Equine Scholarship Foundation is pleased to announce its Inaugural golf tournament and auction Oct. 10 at Houston Oaks Golf Course, Paris, Ky. In a short period of time the foundation, in the name of the late Gerry Dilger, has awarded Scholarships to eight very deserving young people from North America and Europe.

None of this would be possible without the very generous support and collaboration of KEMI, Irish National Stud, Springhouse Farm, Lane’s End, University of Limerick, University College Dublin, and the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland.

Erin Dilger commented ‘the foundation has received tremendous financial support from the bloodstock community, whose contributions have changed the lives of these young people, preparing them for a career with horses and giving them a ‘leg up’ in the spirit of Gerry.’

This Inaugural golf tournament has sponsorship and donation opportunities available and is also seeking items for an auction, which will follow the golf. For further information, please contact the foundation at [email protected] or phone Pat Costello at 859-621-7764 or Padraig Campion at 859-338-5042.

