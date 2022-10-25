Dijon Kameri: Salzburg’s homegrown wonderkid earning Bruno Fernandes comparisons

Like many of Salzburg’s young players – whether homegrown or recruited – Kameri’s first taste of senior football came for FC Liefering, the second division club that acts as Salzburg’s reserve team.

Kameri made his debut in August 2021, and was a regular starter throughout last season, although his raw attacking numbers do not make for eye-catching reading, as he scored just once and provided only four assists in 22 games.

It was a different story in the UEFA Youth League, however, as his stock grew massively due to a number of impressive performances as Salzburg reached the final.

Again Kameri’s attacking output was nothing to shout about – two goals (including a screamer in the semi-final win over Atletico Madrid) and two assists in eight games.

But the way he was able to both dictate games with the ball and initiate the press without it allowed the Austrian side to make their way through the competition.





And although Salzburg were eventually thrashed 6-0 in the final by Benfica, Kameri’s performances put him on the radar of the media and Scouts alike.

So, it came as little shock when he was awarded a new four-year contract in the summer of 2022 while being officially promoted to the first-team squad.