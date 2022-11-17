Digital Virgo to Go Public in $513M Merger With SPAC Goal Acquisitions

Nordensa, a soccer tech startup, is launching a new platform that will crowdfund the starting salary of promising prospects as an investment towards their future earnings. The app is slated to launch in January with the opening of the winter international transfer window.

The stated goal of Nordensa is to support younger players from developing countries who may otherwise have the opportunity to pursue their sports career. The company, which touts its Premier League-level scouts, will identify the talent, primarily from Latin America and Africa, and then helping the place the Athletes with partner clubs, Mostly smaller ones seeking wider access to players.

Fans can buy shares starting at €30, with the money covering first-year salary and other associated expenses. If the player signs subsequent contracts or gets transferred, those Backers receive their initial investment back, as well as monthly dividends. Similar models exist for other sports, such as in Motorsports with the Alexander Rossi-backed Evo having launched in 2021.

“We’re beyond excited to bring fans the opportunity to make a tangible impact in the future of both their Clubs and the world’s most promising new talent, with a unique model that’s unparalleled in football — allowing fans to have a say in which young players they want to support and give a shot to achieve their wildest dreams,” Nordensa COO Gui Fernandes said in a statement.

“Nothing beats the passion of football fans, and it’s only right that they now get a chance to be an active part of their clubs’ and young players’ destinies. The top-level Scouting professionals and the wider team joining us in this venture are also credited for the powerful message we’re sending out to the world of football — and we strongly believe that this is where the future democratization of the planet’s number one sport is heading.”