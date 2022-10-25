Digital Humanities Weekly Meet-Up Oct. 26 is Surveillance and Artificial Intelligence

Photo Submitted

The third installment of the Weekly Digital Humanities Meet-Up takes place from 2-3 pm this Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the World Languages ​​and Digital Humanities Studio, JB Hunt room 207.

The Weekly DH Meet-Up alternates between Wednesdays from 2-3 pm and Thursdays from noon to 1 pm at the World Languages ​​and Digital Humanities Studio. The meet-up will explore the intersection of digital technology and humanist thought in both theoretical and practical applications. The DH Meet-Up strives to establish an interdisciplinary and diverse Constellation of educators and researchers, students and faculty, across the U of A campus, as we probe and interrogate what the digital Humanities mean today.

It’s Oct. 26, meet-up participants will explore surveillance and artificial intelligence and discuss the following text: “America Under Watch: Face Surveillance in the United States,” which can be found at www.americaunderwatch.com. The meet-up will be led by Chy’Na Nellon, a Ph.D. candidate in comparative literature and cultural studies, and Carter Buckner, a Ph.D. candidate in computer science.

Refreshments will be provided at the meet-up.

For more information, contact Curtis Maughan, director of the World Languages ​​and Digital Humanities Studio, at [email protected] or Cheyenne Roy, Assistant director of the studio, at [email protected]