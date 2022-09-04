Digital artists will love this affordable stylus for iPads that’s $50 off



Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of September 4, you can get the Digi Pen for iPad and Tablets(opens in a new tab) for just $39.99 instead of $99.95 — that’s a 59% discount.

Affordable art supplies exist. If you want to create digital art, you may not need to buy an expensive drawing tablet. Instead, you could use the same tablet you use for browsing and streaming if you pair it with a compatible Precision stylus. The Digi Pen is a 1.2mm fine-tipped pen for iPads(opens in a new tab) and tablets that’s currently just $39.99 (Reg. $99).

An affordable Precision stylus for art

While you might be able to use art programs on your tablet without a stylus, that’s just HD fingerpainting. Instead, you might enjoy this fine-tipped stylus that has a Tilt function(opens in a new tab) to draw strokes of different thicknesses and depths, similar to a traditional medium. Sleek with an aluminum alloy construction, this model of the Digi Pen is durable with a minimalist aesthetic.

On the side of the Digi Pen are three power indicator lights that will tell you how much charge you have left. If the battery gets low, just one hour of charging could last for up to 20 hours of use. To charge your pen, just pop off the back and plug in a USB-C cable. One is included, along with four replacement tips.

Some of the quality-of-life features of the Digi Pen may be a welcome change from other styluses. Tired of rolling pens? This one has magnetic absorption to keep it in place. Annoyed when you accidentally turn off your stylus while you’re drawing? You have to touch the Digi Pen twice in a row to turn it off or on, and it has palm rejection technology to help make writing feel more like writing on paper.

Get drawn in by this smart stylus

All you need to do digital art on your iPad is your favorite design program and a stylus that works great. For a limited time, get the Digi Pen for iPad and Tablets(opens in a new tab) for over $50 off at $39.99.

Prices subject to change.