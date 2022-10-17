Digital art inspires student artists | News, Sports, Jobs

NEW ULM — The Grand Center of the Arts held its first Artist of the Month reception of the new school year.

This month Olivia Marth-Livi, Olivia Miloslavic and Abigail Carlson were recognized for their artistic contributions.

Marth-Livi is a 17-year-old senior at Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School. Her art piece was originally created for MVL’s Easter Concert as a large banner. The version hanging at the Grand is a smaller-scale version. The piece is an example of a digital art drawing.

Marth-Livi said digital art was her medium of preference. She said it has a unique look that allows artists to easily correct mistakes. Marth-Livi said her greatest struggle with the piece was framing the composition to the necessary size. She hopes to continue working in digital art as a possible career.

Miloslavic is a 9-year-old fourth grader at St. Anthony Elementary School. Her art piece was created specifically for the Grand. She created a closeup drawing of an eye using colored pencils. Miloslavic said her favorite projects involved drawing eyes because there are many things an artist can do with eyes.

Carlson is an 18-year-old senior at Cathedral High School. Carlson and Miloslavic shared a similar focus with their pieces. With Carlson drawing an eye for her piece, hers is more surreal. The inside of Carlson’s eye was drawn to resemble a desert sunset. At age eight, Carlson was diagnosed with an eye impairment that affects her vision. With this piece, she wanted to show that even with an impairment it was possible to see beauty.

Miloslavic and Carlson agreed the greatest challenge of their piece was drawing eyelashes. For both artists, eyelashes were a painstaking and slow process that took a lot of practice to get right.

Each month during the school year, The Grand celebrates local artists in the New Ulm schools.

The three pieces will hang at The Grand for the next month for the public to view.