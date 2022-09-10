Digger Volleyball Wins in Four

Montana Tech Volleyball opened the Frontier/Northstar Crossover Tournament in style. The Diggers took the court against Valley City State and came out victorious in 4 sets.

Game 1 2 3 4 Valley City State 18 27 18 20 Montana Tech 25 25 25 25

Valley City State comes into the tournament with a preseason record of 3-5. The Orediggers started their tournament bid with a 6-5 record.

Valley City’s offense was led by Bailey Nelson. She put up some serious numbers with 16 kills over the four games. She also added to the defensive efforts with 2 block assists and one solo block. The Valley City defensive efforts were championed by JayCee Richter, who did a great job of keeping the ball in the air with 21 digs.

The Montana Tech effort Offensive effort was built by the whole team. Olivia Labeau put down 12 kills to lead. Maureen Jessop close behind with 10, and Taylor Henley contributed 9. Jelena Jablanov and Maureen Jessop made up most of the team’s 68 digs. Jablanov picked up 29 and Jessop hustled for 19.

The Orediggers have a busy weekend. They will take on Dickinson State at 3:30 this afternoon. Tomorrow they are slated to play Mayville State University at 9AM, and Presentation College at 1:30PM.

20220909042453-MT vs VC 9/9/22