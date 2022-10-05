Digger Ladies Golf Third in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana Tech Women’s golf team wrapped up the Frontier Conference season finishing in third place at the Battlin’ Bears Invitational at Yegen Golf Club.

The final round by the Orediggers was six strokes better than yesterday with a 321 and a final two-day total of 648 (+80).

Rocky won on their home course with a team total of 615 (+47). North Idaho College finished in second with a 634 (+22).

“Our ladies played better today,” said head coach Sean Ryan . “This is a very young crew, but they’re so dedicated and never gave up. They grinded out some very solid scores without putting very well.”

Kodie Hoagland was the top finisher for the Orediggers but slid three places finishing in sixth place shooting an 82 today and a final score of 158 (+16).

“Kodie was able to finish just a stroke out of the top five and Cierra improved eight strokes from Yesterday to give us a score we really needed today.”

Emma Woods shot a second round 77 moving up eight spots on the Leaderboard into ninth place with a final score of 161 (+19). Cierra Sundeim improved the most from the first round with eight stroke difference shooting an 80 and finishing with a 169 (+26) and taking 18th.

Franchi Ceartin finished with a 174 (+32) in T22.

“A 648 is the new school record low for a 36-hole tournament which we saw two weeks ago. And we were just two strokes from the school single round record today. This group is doing some great things and the future is so incredibly bright.”

“To put it in perspective, we are almost 25 strokes better per round than we were last year and that was the best scoring average in school history.”