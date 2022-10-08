Digger Ladies Golf Getting National Attention

Montana Tech Women’s Golf Receiving Votes in NAIA Coaches’ Poll for First Time in Program History

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the first time in school history, the Montana Tech Women’s golf team is receiving votes in the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Poll. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) released the first Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll and the Orediggers received five votes.

The Orediggers finished their fall schedule with a school record 326.6 scoring average. Rocky Mountain is ranked No. 24 in the poll.

“Having this young team Featured with the best golf programs in the NAIA is a tremendous accomplishment for our program,” said Head Coach Sean Ryan. “Our Women’s team’s scoring average has improved by roughly 22 strokes per round this year. We’ve done some great things with this young crew and I know we’re only going to get better going forward. It’s a great day to be an Oredigger!”

Montana Tech’s young team finished the fall schedule with multiple new scoring records. The Orediggers’ fired two rounds of 321 which are tied for the second lowest in school history and set a new 36-hole scoring record twice this fall.

Oredigger freshmen Emma Woods finished the conference schedule with the third lowest scoring average (78.3) while Kodie Hoagland was close behind with an 80.0 scoring average, good enough for sixth in the Frontier Conference. Woods set a school record for lowest round with an even par 72 in her Oredigger debut at Marias Valley.

The Orediggers will return to action this spring at the Rocky Mountain College Intercollegiate at Reflection Bay in Henderson, Nevada in March.