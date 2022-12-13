Dig ‘N Pink volleyball fundraiser donates $20,000 to the Mankato Clinic Foundation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) – Every October, the Dig ‘N Pink campaign raises awareness for breast cancer and money for local cancer patients. High school volleyball teams: Cleveland, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, Loyola and St. Clair high schools, participated in the annual fundraiser and raised more than $20,000 at Dig ‘N Pink volleyball matches.

High school volleyball players took the lead in raising money and awareness. Fundraising efforts included t-shirt sales, silent auctions and donations from area businesses. Mankato Clinic Oncology and Breast Health staff attended the matches and shared information about breast health, early detection and mammograms.

When a friend was facing breast cancer, Melissa Strachan of North Mankato started Dig ‘N Pink in 2009 with two high school volleyball teams.

“Through Dig ‘N Pink we raise funds to help local cancer patients with expenses. Our high school players learn the impact cancer can have on families and the importance of giving back to the community,” Strachan said.

The Mankato Clinic Foundation accepted a generous donation of $20,000. The money is used to purchase $100 gift cards for patients being treated for cancer at Mankato Clinic. Dig ‘N Pink also donates funds directly to local families affected by cancer.

