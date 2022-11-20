Different Football At Estadio Azteca, And Saturday Before Mexico (And 49ers)

— There was no open practice to watch Saturday. Judging by what little we saw this week as well as what Kliff Kingsbury said, my guess is that Colt McCoy is fine to play and it will come down to whether everyone is comfortable with Kyler Murray playing or not. Murray will start if possible.

— I do think DeAndre Hopkins will play, although the fact he is listed with a hamstring injury after he missed so much time with a hamstring injury naturally gives you pause. I also think the Cardinals will have Hollywood Brown, although I don’t know if he’d play the full complement of snaps.

— Hop needs 23 yards to reach 11,000 in his receiving career.

— Not having DJ Humphries against Nick Bosa isn’t great, although Josh Jones has been pretty solid thus far. That he (and Byron Murphy) are still dealing with back injuries is a concern. Everyone is different with back issues — and I know given my back troubles — but Justin Murray missed most of the season last year because of his back.

— Tight end Zach Ertz announced on Instagram he had his knee surgery, so the rehab begins now.

— Amid reports that Eno Benjamin’s eventual release Evolved from a frustration with playing time, Kingsbury was asked if there was generally a right way to approach and talk to coaches about playing time.

“It’s case by case, but coaches want to do the best job they can by playing the best players they can and maximizing their personnel,” Kingsbury said. “Sometimes we’re right and sometimes we’re wrong, but you have to be able to ultimately get on the same page. If you don’t like your situation (then) you’ve got to work Harder and do right by the team, your teammates and your coaches. There’s a lot of different ways to do it. You see it all the time in this day and age that it gets done, but I don’t have the exact answer. I think, like I said , it’s case by case and (from) what I’ve seen is if you really want to be on the field, you earn the time and you prove to your coaches that you deserve to be out there.”

— GM Steve Keim, by the way, also wouldn’t say anything specific about Benjamin. Asked about it during his appearance on the “Burns and Gambo” show on Arizona Sports, Keim would only answer that he wished Benjamin well in Houston.

— Kingsbury said Corey Clement will be brought up to be a third running back behind James Conner and rookie Keaontay Ingram. Ingram wore a smile Friday as he talked about getting a chance to be the backup for the second time – he was Benjamin’s backup when Conner was hurt.

“We are human,” Ingram said. “Of course everyone wants the ball, wants to get in the game, wants to play. But just knowing your role within the team, put your pride to the side a little bit, and go out and get better. That’s how I have attacked it as a rookie, and now I’m No. 2, so I guess we’ve got to keep it going.”

— Yes, I was at the first Mexico game. There are a few of us that have been around long enough to go back. But as a player? Yup. Cardinals punter Andy Lee was 23 and in his second year with the 49ers and kicked against the Cardinals that night. (Cardinals Assistant coaches Vance Joseph, Jeff Rodgers and Bill Davis were all on San Francisco’s staff that night too.)

— The Cardinals thus far have used 76 different players in at least one game this season, the most in the NFL.

— The last word belongs to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, when the former Broncos head coach said dealing with the altitude in Mexico City was a “mindset” more than anything.

“I didn’t win much as a head coach there, so it didn’t matter much in Denver,” Joseph said with a chuckle. “It’s a mindset. It’s like going from the West to the East Coast. Some teams go Friday, some teams go Saturday. If you show up and play well, you win. That’s the bottom line.”