Dierlam nets three goals to lift ‘Cats | News, Sports, Jobs

BUCKHANNON — Hunter Dierlam’s three unanswered goals in the first half helped West Virginia Wesleyan earn a 4-3 win over Concord Wednesday afternoon in Mountain East Conference action at Cebe Ross Field.

Dierlam’s first goal was assisted by Sam Newell in the 24th minute. The Sacramento, Calif., native struck again in the 36th minute after he tapped a pass from Casey Bunker into the net for his second goal of the day.

The junior midfielder completed the hat trick before the end of the first half after Newell found him again for his third goal.

In the second half, Louis Cole and Tomas Kelly each chipped in a score for the Mountain Lions (1-4-2, 0-4-1) to cut the Bobcat lead to one.

Sinasi Emre Deniz answered in the 77th minute with an unassisted goal to extend the lead to 4-2 lead.

Concord quickly scored in the 78th minute to close the gap to one goal.

Bryant Sheffield made his first start in goal for the Bobcats, making five saves.

Wesleyan will remain home at 4 pm on Sunday for a MEC match against West Liberty.