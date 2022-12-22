Did you know that Lionel Messi was a handball player?







Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar which confirmed once again the Eternal class of Lionel Messi.

Did you know that legendary 35-year-old football player who is one of the BEST in HISTORY, played handball as a kid in the Argentinian city of Rosario for the team of Newels?

He wrote that in one of the newspaper diaries before he moved as a 13-year-old child to Barcelona.

Here is his answers in that time…

A coach: Everyone I’ve had, because I’ve learned something from all of them (Gabriel, Morales, Domínguez, Vecchio and Coria).

A fitness coach: Pablo Sánchez.

A player: Two, my brother and my cousin.

A team: Newell’s

A hobby: Listening to music.

A type of music: Cuarteto and Cumbia.

A TV programme: Primicias

A magazine: Pasión Rojinegra (Newell’s fan magazine)

A book: The Bible.

A film: Baby’s Day Out.

Other sport: Handball.

A model: Nicole Neumann.

A food: Chicken and sauce.

A subject: Spanish

A job: PE teacher

An objective: Finish secondary school.

A goal: Play in the first division.

A joy: When we were champions.

A sadness: My grandmother’s death.

A hope: To play in the first division with Newell’s

A memory: When my grandmother took me to play football for the first time.

A dream: To play for Argentina.

A tale to tell: When we traveled to Peru and became champions.

Humility: What a human being must never lose.

Argentinean youth teams: I’d love to play for them.

Expectations for this year: To be Champions again.

Family: My dad Jorge, my mum Celia and my Brothers and Sisters Rodrigo, Natalia and Marisol.

Friends: I’m Lucky I’ve got lots of good friends – if I tried to name them I’d forget someone.

What does Newell’s mean in your life? Everything, absolutely everything.