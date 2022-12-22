Did you know that Lionel Messi was a handball player?
Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar which confirmed once again the Eternal class of Lionel Messi.
Did you know that legendary 35-year-old football player who is one of the BEST in HISTORY, played handball as a kid in the Argentinian city of Rosario for the team of Newels?
He wrote that in one of the newspaper diaries before he moved as a 13-year-old child to Barcelona.
Here is his answers in that time…
A coach: Everyone I’ve had, because I’ve learned something from all of them (Gabriel, Morales, Domínguez, Vecchio and Coria).
A fitness coach: Pablo Sánchez.
A player: Two, my brother and my cousin.
A team: Newell’s
A hobby: Listening to music.
A type of music: Cuarteto and Cumbia.
A TV programme: Primicias
A magazine: Pasión Rojinegra (Newell’s fan magazine)
A book: The Bible.
A film: Baby’s Day Out.
Other sport: Handball.
A model: Nicole Neumann.
A food: Chicken and sauce.
A subject: Spanish
A job: PE teacher
An objective: Finish secondary school.
A goal: Play in the first division.
A joy: When we were champions.
A sadness: My grandmother’s death.
A hope: To play in the first division with Newell’s
A memory: When my grandmother took me to play football for the first time.
A dream: To play for Argentina.
A tale to tell: When we traveled to Peru and became champions.
Humility: What a human being must never lose.
Argentinean youth teams: I’d love to play for them.
Expectations for this year: To be Champions again.
Family: My dad Jorge, my mum Celia and my Brothers and Sisters Rodrigo, Natalia and Marisol.
Friends: I’m Lucky I’ve got lots of good friends – if I tried to name them I’d forget someone.
What does Newell’s mean in your life? Everything, absolutely everything.